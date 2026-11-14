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🏭 Liverpool, NY Manufacturing: Multiple Supervisor Roles $72K–$134K
Manufacturing is busy in Liverpool, NY, and Lockheed Martin is hiring leaders to keep production running smoothly. If you’ve led teams on the floor—especially in a union shop—these roles are worth a look.
Multifunctional Manufacturing Supervisor – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Liverpool, NY
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600 (full-time salary range)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, requires U.S. citizenship and government security clearance
Lead multiple areas like machining, assembly, and packaging while managing hiring, training, performance, and schedules for union-represented employees. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave) and room to grow inside a major defense employer.
Multifunctional Manufacturing Supervisor – L3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Liverpool, NY
- Salary: $72,500 – $134,600 (full-time salary range)
- Type: Full-time, requires U.S. citizenship and government security clearance
Oversee several manufacturing areas while coaching a union workforce and partnering with Labor Relations and HR. You’ll use MS Office (Teams, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint) and production metrics to drive cost, schedule, and quality, with the same robust benefits package and long-term career paths.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always decide later after you talk with a recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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