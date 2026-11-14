Manufacturing is busy in Liverpool, NY, and Lockheed Martin is hiring leaders to keep production running smoothly. If you’ve led teams on the floor—especially in a union shop—these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Liverpool, NY

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600 (full-time salary range)

(full-time salary range) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, requires U.S. citizenship and government security clearance

Lead multiple areas like machining, assembly, and packaging while managing hiring, training, performance, and schedules for union-represented employees. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave) and room to grow inside a major defense employer.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Liverpool, NY

Salary: $72,500 – $134,600 (full-time salary range)

(full-time salary range) Type: Full-time, requires U.S. citizenship and government security clearance

Oversee several manufacturing areas while coaching a union workforce and partnering with Labor Relations and HR. You’ll use MS Office (Teams, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint) and production metrics to drive cost, schedule, and quality, with the same robust benefits package and long-term career paths.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always decide later after you talk with a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.