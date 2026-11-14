Liverpool’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and aerospace. If you’ve got software skills and can handle cleared work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Rotary and Mission Systems)

Lockheed Martin (Rotary and Mission Systems) Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,100 – $150,500

Entry-level to early-career software engineer role focused on software and systems configuration management for both in-house and COTS tools. You’ll handle builds, baselines, change control, and automation in an AGILE environment, with exposure to Unix/Linux, Windows, Jira, GitLab, DOORS, and more. Must be able to obtain a SECRET clearance; strong benefits and flexible schedules are included.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Rotary and Mission Systems)

Lockheed Martin (Rotary and Mission Systems) Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,600 – $224,000

Senior-level role (about 7–9+ years experience) building C++ Electronic Warfare software that uses the electromagnetic spectrum for sensing, protection, and attack. You’ll integrate EW algorithms, do technical reviews, and work on high-performance, mission-critical systems in an agile team, with potential use of Linux, DevOps tools, CUDA/OpenGL, and static analysis. Must be able to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.