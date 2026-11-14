Looking for a new feline friend in Liverpool, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting at The Humane Association of Central New York for someone to take them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

Eleanora is a young domestic shorthair who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’re interested, the shelter asks that you contact them directly and fill out an adoption application at the shelter.

👉 Meet Eleanora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

Little Girl is a baby domestic shorthair who’s looking for her first real home. To meet her, reach out to the shelter and complete an adoption application in person.

👉 Meet Little Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

Ruben is a young domestic longhair with a soft coat and lots of potential to be a wonderful companion. The shelter invites interested adopters to contact them and fill out an application on-site.

👉 Meet Ruben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

Rufus is another young domestic longhair hoping for a calm, caring home. To learn more about him, please contact the shelter and complete an adoption application there.

👉 Meet Rufus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

Sweet Potato Roll is a baby domestic shorthair with a memorable name and a big future ahead of her. If she sounds like your kind of kitten, reach out to the shelter and fill out an application in person.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Liverpool, NY, please consider visiting The Humane Association of Central New York or calling (315) 457-8762 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.