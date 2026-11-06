🐱 Sweet Kittens in Liverpool NY Ready for Adoption

Liverpool has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at The Humane Association of Central New York in Liverpool, NY.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

If you’re interested in Bib, the shelter asks that you contact HumaneCNY and fill out an adoption application at the shelter.

👉 Meet Bib and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

To learn more about Brave, please contact HumaneCNY. You can complete an adoption application right at the shelter.

👉 Meet Brave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 457-8762

If Phantom has caught your eye, reach out to HumaneCNY and stop by the shelter to fill out an adoption application.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Liverpool, NY, consider visiting The Humane Association of Central New York to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to (315) 457-8762 can help you learn who’s still available and what to bring when you apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.