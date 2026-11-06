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Liverpool

🐱 Sweet Kittens in Liverpool NY Ready for Adoption

8 days ago

Liverpool has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at The Humane Association of Central New York in Liverpool, NY.

Bib

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZA62x_1GoSZgxT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Adoption fee: $140
  • Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York
  • Phone: (315) 457-8762

If you’re interested in Bib, the shelter asks that you contact HumaneCNY and fill out an adoption application at the shelter.

👉 Meet Bib and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Brave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lW8oe_1GoSZgxT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Adoption fee: $140
  • Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York
  • Phone: (315) 457-8762

To learn more about Brave, please contact HumaneCNY. You can complete an adoption application right at the shelter.

👉 Meet Brave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Phantom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bhq6F_1GoSZgxT00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Adoption fee: $140
  • Shelter: The Humane Association of Central New York
  • Phone: (315) 457-8762

If Phantom has caught your eye, reach out to HumaneCNY and stop by the shelter to fill out an adoption application.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Liverpool, NY, consider visiting The Humane Association of Central New York to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to (315) 457-8762 can help you learn who’s still available and what to bring when you apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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