Liverpool star Alexander Isak has opened up on an agreement between himself and Arsenal ace Viktor Gyokeres when it comes to penalty-taking for the Swedish national team, after the side's recent clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The duo started up front once again for Graham Potter's side in UEFA Nations League action, looking to seal top spot in the process in front of a home crowd.

The first half went well, as Daniel Svensson opened the scoring inside five minutes. Gyokeres then scored from the penalty spot twice, while Isak was denied another goal this season when his strike was ruled out for offside.

A three-goal lead at the break seemed to put Sweden in control, but a challenging second half saw Bosnia fight back. Goals from Armin Gigovic and Sead Kolasinac brought the visitors back into frame, setting up a nervous end to the match for the home side to watch on.

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Ultimately, Sweden held on for all three points, but it was a night that raised more questions than answers about the side moving forward.

One of those questions concerned who would take the penalties for the side moving forward. With two star strikers up front, the option of a spot kick could create tension, should either want to step up and score while the other is also keen to do so.

With two penalties awarded on the night, Gyokeres took both, which certainly raised some eyebrows. Isak revealed that the pair had an agreement that ensured there could be no disagreement.

Speaking to Expressen after the match, the Liverpool star said: "I'm always keen, but he was listed as a penalty taker so there's nothing to argue about."

Gyokeres went into a bit more detail, revealing that the pair usually split up who takes the penalties, but the Arsenal star ultimately took both on the night for his nation instead of the Liverpool ace.

"Yes, it was," the forward said when asked if he had considered giving the penalty to Isak instead. "But I was also hungry and felt like I wanted to take it this time. But we usually split them up, we've done it many games before and will do it in the future too."

It remains to be seen whether that opportunity is handed back to Isak in the upcoming matches, with Sweden taking on Poland on Tuesday for the final match of the international break.

Interestingly, Isak is yet to take a penalty since joining Liverpool, having passed up the chance to do so earlier this season against his former side Newcastle, when Dominik Szoboszlai took the chance instead. His overall record stands at 19 scored and six missed, putting him at about a 76% success rate.

The star may be hoping for more opportunities from the spot moving forward, but whichever way the goals come, he will simply be looking to put the ball in the back of the net.