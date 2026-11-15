Erling Haaland is the latest player to discuss Manchester City's guilty verdict, as the club awaits the outcome of its appeal against the decision that ruled in favor of the Premier League on almost all charges.

It follows years of uncertainty surrounding the club, after England's top flight conducted an investigation into finances during the period from 2009 until 2018, after the infamous 'football leaks' hack that exposed emails from several clubs, including Man City's.

The Premier League's investigation lasted around five years, with the division posting its findings in February 2023, charging Man City with 115 alleged rule breaches. That included allegations of failing to provide accurate financial information, subsequent breaches of financial rules, breaches of UEFA rules and failure to comply with the investigation process.

The hearing before an independent panel took place in late 2024, sending the group away to review the evidence and make a final decision. Then, after almost two years of deliberation, a decision was reached in September 2026, revealing that the panel found Man City to be guilty on all but one charge, with that one charge being one of the counts of failing to co-operate.

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A statement from the Premier League detailed how the use of "sham contracts" helped Man City inflate its revenues and keep some costs down to the tune of over $1 billion. Man City still denies the charges, but the guilty verdict came as quite the blow to the club in recent weeks.

The appeal process has been triggered, with the club determined to prove its innocence. That hearing will be taking place soon, which crucially isn't a re--trial of the evidence already presented, but rather Man City must prove that it was a flawed process. Should the club fail in its appeal, a sanctions hearing will follow to determine a punishment.

It's a moment that has shocked the Premier League and the wider world of soccer, but while so many uncertainties still remain, the action on the pitch has to continue. Up to this point, many of the Man City players have been letting the playing do the talking, but Haaland is now among the first of the active stars to discuss the club's situation.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV Sport 2 during international duty, the striker was asked about the verdict, to which he responded: "The investigation covered 2009 to 2018. In 2009, I played for Bryne under nines. In 2010, the under 10ss. In 2011, the under-11s. 2012, the under-12s, 2012, the under-12s. Shall we continue? We don’t need the whole list…”

However, he did continue to make his point, adding: "2014, the under-14s. 2015, the under-15s and the national team. Then the under-16s, I think. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne’s first team, second team and youth team. In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde. The first team, Molde 2 and a bit with the youth team.

“So this is a question I struggle to answer because it’s a legal battle… It’s a case between the Premier League and Manchester City that a panel will deal with. Am I supposed to answer that? I’m not really sure.”

“I assume the answers will come… I don’t know when. I haven’t read much about it," he added when asked again about Man City's situation. “To be completely honest, I’m focused on trying to perform for Manchester City.

“A club I signed a five-year deal with in 2022 and a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024. I think that says everything about the matter. I’m a City player, and I’m incredibly happy there.”

The star was then asked about his future at Man City, with rumors appearing that he could leave if a severe punishment landed the way of the club. He responded firmly by saying: "I understand that you want a little headline here, but as I said, I signed a long-term contract in 2024.

“I’d say I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022. We can all agree on that. I won’t say it myself, but look at the trophies I’ve won and how I’ve developed on and off the pitch.

“I’m standing here after winning an international 3-1 and we’re top of our group in Europe. Things aren’t going so well for City in the league, but we’ll try to turn that around against Fulham. But we can’t focus on that now. Now we have to focus on Denmark.”

It perhaps shows just how much thought Haaland has put into those answers to give such detail, given that it was only a matter of time before he and his teammates were asked about Man City's situation. It remains to be seen what else could follow in the case, but all he and his teammates can clearly do is try to win as many games as possible.