The November international break is at the halfway stage, with several Liverpool stars now through their first round of fixtures on international duty.

The Reds will be keeping a close eye on the matches featuring those who are playing for their nations, with the side keen to ensure that no other injuries occur after the previous international break led to some players suffering from issues.

There will also be an opportunity for Andoni Iraola to see the kind of form some of his stars are in, with the two-week break also offering a chance for some to build some momentum, before returning to Anfield.

So, with that said, here's a look at the latest Liverpool international roundup, with the stars who have featured in the previous day's action.

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Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez - Hungary

Hungary took on Georgia in the UEFA Nations League, with three Liverpool stars taking part in that clash. Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez were two of them featuring for Hungary.

The former was a serious doubt for the match, with a knee injury picked up in the previous Reds match against Crystal Palace. However, he managed to make himself available and ended up playing the full 90 minutes, still taped up on his knee, but doing just enough to get through.

The midfielder managed to provide an assist in the 2-0 win for Hungary, while Kerkez also featured for the full match, putting the side closer to finish top in the group.

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Georgia

Giorgi Mamardashvili was the third Liverpool star to feature in Georgia vs Hungary, with the goalkeeper starting for his nation in the UEFA Nations League encounter.

The shot-stopper managed to pull off one incredible save, but it wasn't enough to stop Hungary from walking out as 2-0 winners on the night.

Alexander Isak - Sweden

Alexander Isak reprised his role as a starting striker for Sweden, as Graham Potter's side took on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the latest Nations League clash. The forward thought he scored, continuing his fine form from the start of the season, but it was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

A Viktor Gyokeres brace and a header from Daniel Svensson secured a 3-2 victory on the night, also sealing top spot in the Nations League group, while Isak lasted 80 minutes.

Lewis Koumas - Wales

Wales encountered Norway in the fifth group stage match of the Nations League, with hopes of a top-two finish still on the cards ahead of the match.

Liverpool star Lewis Koumas started the match, but withdrew with the hosts in the lead with just over an hour gone in the tie. Norway went on to secure a 3-1 victory, ruling Wales out of sealing a place in the top two of the group.

Kieran Morrison - Northern Ireland

Kieran Morrison, who is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Liverpool this season, was an unused substitute for Northern Ireland, as the team picked up a 1-0 win over Ukraine to take top spot in its Nations League group.