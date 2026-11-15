The international break gives Andoni Iraola and Liverpool a bit of time to reflect on the season so far - and where the Reds need to go next.

It’s been a decent start under the former Bournemouth boss, who has his side sitting in the Premier League’s top four after 10 games. Like anyone else though, he’ll know there are some areas to improve upon.

Iraola will get the chance to make any necessary additions in just under a couple of months when the January transfer window opens, with returning sporting director Julian Ward no doubt keeping a close eye on potential targets.

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Here is the Liverpool.com verdict on the transfer gossip to emerge around the Reds today.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)

There has been no contact between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has told DAZN, despite recent speculation that the right-back could return to Anfield.

The Reds’ former vice-captain is said to be “fully focused” on Real Madrid, while there is “absolutely nothing ongoing” between the player and the two clubs in regards to a potential transfer.

What’s more, Alexander-Arnold is said to not be giving up on his spot in Jose Mourinho’s side, despite having fallen behind Fede Valverde in the pecking order for right-back in recent games.

Liverpool.com says: As long as Alexander-Arnold is not in the team at Real, the more the speculation over his future is going to build. Even if he is determined to win his place back, there will come a point when he'll have to consider his future if his situation continues on the same path.

In that case, you'd have to think a move back to Anfield could be an option, even if he didn't leave on the best of terms. We'll wait and see, but it doesn't look great for him at the Bernabeu.

Ismaelo Ganiou (Lens)

Liverpool is said to be tracking another young defender from the French league, with Football Insider claiming the Reds are interested in Lens’ Ismaelo Ganiou.

Jeremy Jacquet of course made the move to Anfield from Ligue 1 this year, and now the suggestion is Ganiou could follow in his footsteps. The 21-year-old started every league game for Lens from December onwards after bursting onto the scene last season, and was rewarded with a new deal during the summer.

He’s under contract until 2030, but Liverpool is said to be keen, especially with Ganiou able to play right-back as well as center-back.

Liverpool.com says: You can certainly see the parallels with Jacquet, but is a new center-back likely to be on the shopping list for Liverpool? With Giovanni Leoni, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye already on the books, the Reds seem well stocked for the future.

If Virgil van Dijk ended up leaving at the end of his contract, then perhaps it would become more of a priority, and Ganiou being able to play right-back does make him more appealing. We're not so sure about it right now though.