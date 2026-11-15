One way or another, a big summer lies in wait for Liverpool — one which could well and truly signal the end of an era.

We’ve grown accustomed to legends leaving Anfield over recent years, and as sad as it is to wave off such iconic players, it’s a privilege to be able to mark them as such — especially when they were a little harder to come by before Jurgen Klopp took over.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson’s exits this year felt significant, though. Suddenly, only two cornerstones of the Reds’ glory years remained (some may argue three with Joe Gomez, although his role has very much been reduced in recent years).

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Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are the last men standing. For how much longer, nobody knows.

Both are only under contract until the end of the current season, and the conversation around their futures has already begun. They’ve both also addressed their respective situations, with Alisson giving a little more away than Van Dijk.

In an ideal world, they would extend their stays. Both are still holding down starting positions in the most competitive league in the world, and Van Dijk is of course a colossal figure as captain of the club - age is an important factor to consider, though, and it’s why this is not as straightforward a decision as it might seem for Liverpool.

The club will have to make a decision soon. We’re approaching January, and both players will be free to discuss transfers with foreign clubs should they wish to do.

Even with that deadline looming, sporting director Julian Ward can’t take his eye off what is actually his biggest priority when it comes to contracts — Rio Ngumoha.

No one could have quite expected what Liverpool was going to get when he arrived from Chelsea two years ago, although the Blues’ reaction to the move was a good indication, and since then he has taken Anfield by storm.

At just 18, he can lay claim to being deserving of a starting spot for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and Champions League, AND for a country that has shown it is capable of competing for the biggest international honors.

Not only that, but he has already set out his ambitions to one day claim the Ballon d’Or - and judging by his teammates’ reactions, it’s not too grandiose an idea.

"I don't want to put anyone too high like that, but outstanding, outstanding talent is Rio Ngumoha,” Jarell Quansah said this week when asked which young players could follow in Harry Kane’s footsteps to the biggest individual honor in soccer.

"Trained with him at Liverpool a lot, very young when he came to Liverpool but he's so sharp, so quick, and I think it's the first thing most lads said when he came here [the England squad]. He's so brave at doing his one-v-ones, and definitely someone who has the potential to be on that level."

High praise indeed, and it needs to be a reminder to Liverpool that it needs to try and keep Ngumoha at all costs — especially if the likes of Bayern Munich are sniffing around.

The teenager’s current contract runs until 2028, with the Reds having been limited to how long they could tie him down due to his age. Now that he’s 18, the club needs to strike as quickly as possible.

Ngumoha has big ambitions, and a future Ballon d’Or winner is obviously going to attract interest that would appeal to him. Liverpool needs to make him its priority - yes, even before two bona fide club legends.