Former Liverpool star Dejan Lovren had high praise for Jeremy Jacquet, saying he was "surprised" by the latter's play this season.

Jacquet was signed from Rennes, with the 21-year-old quickly filling in for Ibrahima Konate. What's more, the young star has seamlessly made his mark alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, as the French center-back, along with the rest of the club, continues to adjust to manager Andoni Iraola's style.

With Liverpool sitting fourth in the table behind Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester City, Lovren believes he has seen enough from Jacquet to formulate an accurate assessment of his play and admitted he likes what he has seen.

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"I have honestly been surprised by Jeremy Jacquet," Lovren said in an interview with Tribal Football. "He was in the French league, and usually you need some time to adapt from this league to another league, but he has really surprised me in a good way."

What's more, Lovren claims that Jacquet could be a "long-term option" for the club if he continues to improve, as he has shown in his time with Liverpool thus far.

"I see him also as long term option at Liverpool," he continued. "They knew in the beginning that they found a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, and he's also so young, so he will continue to learn.

"He will learn from the very best next to Van Dijk. So it's a win-win situation for me and exciting for the future."

While Lovren had kind words for Jacquet, the young star left much to be desired in France's 3-1 loss to Italy in a Nations League matchup. Though France remains in a strong position to qualify for the quarterfinals, it will need one point at home against Turkiye.

In the loss, French media were critical of his play, with Foot Mercato bestowing a 4.5 unto him. "Starting alongside Dayot Upamecano, the young center-back quickly realized he was in for a tough evening against Pio Esposito," the outlet began.

“The Inter Milan striker imposed a real physical battle, forcing the Frenchman into numerous interventions. Overall, Jacquet acquitted himself fairly well in the duels and made several commanding interventions.

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“However, he lacked precision in his distribution and failed to stem the Italian attacks after the break. It's difficult to directly blame him for the goals conceded by Les Bleus, but he was less commanding, particularly in his anticipation.”

RMC Sport awarded Jacquet a 5.0, though the outlet believed the 21-year-old was too aggressive in his play.

“As in the France-Italy match (1-1) in October, the Liverpool defender was paired with Upamecano," the outlet wrote. "He was convincing with his precise passing and composure.

"However, he received a yellow card in the 13th minute and, more importantly, was too far from Frattesi for Italy's second goal (63rd minute).”