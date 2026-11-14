Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has claimed he almost pulled out of playing for Hungary against Georgia in UEFA Nations League action, with the midfielder suffering from a knee injury.

The playmaker has been dealing with injuries for the past month, with the initial concerns surrounding a hamstring problem that he picked up during the previous international break.

That saw Szoboszlai miss out on several weeks of action, as he managed his hamstrings, with a return then following against Brentford. While there was hope that he could return fully in that game, the Hungarian international had to leave the match early with a re-occurrence of the issue.

A few more games on the sideline followed, with a return coming before the international break. In the win over Crystal Palace, a separate problem occurred, as the midfielder picked up a knee injury during the game.

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That issue was picked up in the first half, but Szoboszlai returned in the second half with tape on his knee, as he tried to make his way through the rest of the game.

Andoni Iraola admitted that the midfielder's knee was a concern, and there was no guarantee that he would join up with Hungary for the international break. There was a call-up and some scans followed to check the extent of the problem to see if he could feature in the UEFA Nations League.

Szoboszlai managed to make the game on Saturday, however, with his knee still taped. In the end, the nation's captain played the full 90 minutes, which seemed to be a boost to his fitness.

However, the Liverpool star has seemingly revealed that he is still suffering from the injury to his knee. Speaking after the game, as quoted by Nemzeti Sport, Szoboszlai said: "I was always 100 percent sure that I would be able to play, but the doctors were less sure.

"I progressed day by day, focused on myself, received treatment. I played with my leg for a training session and a half, and in the warm-up I was close to canceling it because I felt my leg on one of the shots.

"But if I've come this far, I won't let the team down. Now the treatment starts all over again, I have to be ready again by Tuesday."

It suggests that Szoboszlai may still be struggling to get himself fully fit, something that will concern Liverpool for the next week and potentially beyond.

Should the star push himself too far to feature for Hungary in midweek, then it may risk his ability to feature for the Reds in the upcoming match with Manchester United at the weekend.

It remains to be seen what condition Szoboszlai returns in, with Iraola sweating on the fitness of the Liverpool star for the coming matches.