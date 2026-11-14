Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has claimed that the Reds shouldn't be ruled out of the title conversation just yet, despite the gap to the top of the table at this stage of the season.

It follows a mixed start to the campaign for Andoni Iraola since he arrived at Anfield, with the Merseyside outfit showing some signs of improvement, as well as areas that need to improve.

Most challenges have been passed, picking up wins against the teams that Liverpool is expected to beat, while the true tests of the side's title credentials against Arsenal and Manchester City were too steep for the side to overcome.

That has left Liverpool fourth in the Premier League by the November international break, having picked up 18 points from the first 10 games of the campaign, with work to do to keep pushing up the table once the team returns.

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The early weeks of the Premier League have seen the table start to take shape, with Arsenal leading the way with nine wins from the opening 10, giving the side 27 points from a possible 30 on offer. That has created a nine-point gap over Liverpool, seemingly ruling out a title conversation.

With a three-game swing already needed before the Reds can even consider being in the discussion for the top spot, it seems as though supporters have already adjusted expectations towards a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League next season.

While that may be the thought of the Anfield faithful, former defender Lovren has suggested that Iraola's side may not be out of the picture just yet.

Speaking to Tribal Football, the 37-year-old said: "It's good to be leading the Premier League early on, definitely, but nothing is guaranteed.

"Everyone knows how many times Arsenal were close to the title, but then in the last two or three games it fell away; it's important how you finish. It's the last 10 games that decide it. After the winter break, there are so many games and I believe Liverpool are in a good spot, so don’t rule them out of the title just yet."

Liverpool will be focused on winning as many games as possible in the coming weeks and months, before attention could turn towards the chances of a title race.

Matches against Manchester United and Everton immediately after the international break will provide another test of the team's resolve, with both rivalries putting aside form for either team.

Beyond those challenges, Iraola will then have the task of guiding his squad through the busy festive period, which will truly test the depth and quality of the group to its fullest.

While Liverpool hasn't shown the consistency to be in a title push so far, and with Arsenal being the runaway leaders, it seems unlikely. But stranger things have happened in the Premier League.