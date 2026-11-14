Dominik Szoboszlai managed to complete the full 90 minutes for Hungary against Georgia, as the Liverpool star made his immediate return to action after recent injury concerns.

The midfielder has been plagued with different issues this season, which started in the previous international break, when he returned from duty with an overload to his hamstrings from playing so regularly.

It took a few weeks for Szoboszlai to be back in contention, and while he started the clash with Brentford seemingly back towards full fitness, it didn't take him long to withdraw with a recurrence of the hamstring concern he had before.

Liverpool has had to take precautions since, but a recent return to action saw the playmaker feature against Crystal Palace in the final game before the international break. Another problem occurred in that encounter, however, as he appeared to take a knock to the knee that needed some attention.

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The Hungarian international returned after the half-time break with some heavy strapping on his knee, as he continued to play through the issue. However, he eventually had to be substituted, bringing up further worries about his condition ahead of international duty with Hungary.

"He will do everything to go because he loves playing with the national team, but he was not 100 percent," Iraola explained during his post-match press conference. The last thing we need now is to lose players in international games. Last time in the international break, we lost three players, three very important players.

"He has to be careful, see if he can play with the national team or not, but we will see. And also hope that it doesn’t happen like the other break where we lost Alex, Cody, Dom. So touch wood, we are in a better place in two weeks."

The Hungarian national team then revealed that scans would take place back on Monday to see the extent of the problem. Szoboszlai was later spotted in team training ahead of a UEFA Nations League clash with Georgia, with the star seemingly fit enough to start the match.

The 26-year-old was seen with tape around his knee once again, in a match that perhaps many Liverpool fans would rather see the midfielder rested for. However, the fact that he went on to complete the full 90 minutes suggests that he is fit enough to feature, even with the injury worry.

Szoboszlai ultimately helped Hungary earn another important three points in the Nations League, as an own goal from Lasha Dvali gave the side the lead. That was doubled in the last ten minutes when the Liverpool ace provided an assist for Barnabas Vargas, sealing a 2-0 win on the night.

The playmaker was joined by Milos Kerkez, who also played the full match, pushing the team towards a first-placed finish in the group.

The next game is against Northern Ireland, which sits two points behind in second. A draw would be enough to finish top, earning promotion for the next time the Nations League is underway.

It remains to be seen whether Szoboszlai will be able to feature then, with the game taking place on Tuesday, but with another game under his belt, the star certainly seems fit enough to play. The Reds will hope he isn't overworked by the team they meet up again for the match against Manchester United.