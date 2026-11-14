Jamie Carragher does not expect a huge improvement from Manchester United when it faces off with Liverpool under the guidance of new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, but the former defender admitted that the Reds have not been "amazing" this season themselves.

It's a match that will have plenty of build-up to it after the November international break comes to a close, with both teams having plenty of history going into the rivalry.

While the 2000s and 2010s largely saw Man United on top, that has since flipped, with Jurgen Klopp helping to establish some dominance for Liverpool at the top again, while Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola have both looked to continue that in their stints as managers.

Iraola will get his first taste of the feud with next weekend's meeting, facing off against a Man United team that is far from stable at the start of the season.

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With just eight points picked up from the opening ten games, the Red Devils sit in the bottom three, forcing the hierarchy to make a change to try and spark a reaction. With Michael Carrick fired, the hiring of Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed, as the Argentine coach makes his way back to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea man won't have much time to work with his new group of players, as he takes charge of the USMNT's double-header against Haiti, before attention turns to the Liverpool clash. Given how poor United has been so far, there is little hope that such a quick turnaround will follow.

Liverpool has been mixed in form, but there is a feeling that if the side is at its intense best, then perhaps another important victory could be on the cards. Looking ahead to the game, Carragher has given his clear thoughts on the challenge for both teams as the next chapter in the rivalry unfolds.

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, he said: "I’m not expecting a big improvement from United in that game. The manager won’t have had much time; the players will have come back late.

“Listen, Liverpool aren’t amazing at the moment. Last time at home, they played really well against Arsenal, to be fair, but they didn’t have a shot on target in the game. In terms of the general game, if they play the way they did, have the pace and the energy of Anfield, they probably win the game.

“I’m not expecting this big upturn in Man United. There are a lot of players who have been there a long time under different managers. There’s no way Pochettino can do too much really in a day. He can play a different formation or put players in different positions.

“Man United have a decent record at Anfield in the last few years, and I think a lot of the time I worry about that as a Liverpool supporter. It’s not just ‘beat Man United’, we love the fact we’ve had a 7-0, 5-0, 4-0, and I think we’re gonna do that again.

"Sometimes I come away frustrated, we might end up winning the game, losing the game, drawing the game. Just win the game! Those [big wins] are one-offs, we’ll look back in 30 years and think we beat United 7-0, it’s not the norm. Just win the game, that’s what I’m interested in rather than giving United another good kicking.”

While all the focus is on Man United, considering how bad the team has been, it's on Iraola to make sure that the team is in a position to pick up another important win, regardless of the scoreline.