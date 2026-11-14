Jamie Carragher has disagreed with Mark Goldbridge after the pundit claimed that there could be calls for Mauricio Pochettino to leave Manchester United if the new head coach lost to Liverpool and failed to win the following game.

It comes as the Red Devils opted for a change in the dugout during the international break, with Michael Carrick suffering from a poor run of form at the start of the new season.

Man United picked up just eight points from the opening 10 Premier League games, leaving the side in the relegation zone during the November break, and giving the hierarchy a decision to make.

Ultimately, it was decided that Carrick would leave his post, despite his club legend status and the work he had done last season. In his place, the club pushed to land Pochettino, agreeing terms with the USMNT boss to release him from his contract with the national team.

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That means, after the upcoming double-header against Haiti, attention will turn toward the Argentine's challenge with Man United and the first task of taking down Liverpool.

The Reds have been in some mixed form through the season under Andoni Iraola, but if the team is at the intense best that it has shown through this season so far, then there is a chance for an absolute rout for the home side at Anfield next week.

Should a defeat follow for Man United, then there will be a little more immediate pressure on getting the team out of the drop zone, but many will look for the long-term solution to the side's recent woes.

While some fans are likely to give the new manager some time, Goldbridge believes that there could be some immediate shouts for a change of head coach if results turn poor quickly. Speaking on The Overlap Daily, he said: "The biggest thing is going to be time. Amorim had just over 12 months, Carrick had six months.

"It’s almost acceptable now, and I was saying this last night, it’s almost acceptable that if he loses to Liverpool and then draws the next game, he’ll start to hear ‘Poch out.'"

Carragher firmly disagreed, replying: “No you won’t. No you won’t. Maybe from me! But not United fans."

It highlights the task that Pochettino has on his hands, though, with the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss not only needing to find immediate ways to turn results around in the short-term, but ways of building a team that can also play a positive style moving into the long-term.

The two have often contradicted each other for Man United managers of the past, as the style that suits most of the players is a direct one that works more on counter-attacks. That often gives an immediate uptick to new managers or interims, but quickly turns when the side needs other ways of winning in the long term.

It remains to be seen what type of Man United will show up to Anfield next week, but Liverpool will certainly be hoping to pile on the misery instead of being on the end of a new manager bounce.