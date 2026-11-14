Mohamed Salah has sealed his spot as Egypt's all-time top scorer, as the Liverpool icon scored his 69th and 70th goals for the national team during the November break.

Both strikes, coming late on in a 5-0 thrashing of Malawi, took him level and then beyond Hossam Hassan, who had held the previous record for the country.

A header opened Salah's account on the night, before he scored goal number 70 in some style, applying a Panenka finish to his penalty in stoppage time to make it a night to truly remember.

It is one of many records that the 34-year-old has seen tumble around him in recent years, having set an incredible standard during his time at Liverpool, which has carried over to his new club, Trabzonspor.

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Over the years, there have been many different iterations of the iconic player, as he continues to adapt to keep himself at the top for as long as physically possible. While he is playing in a different way now from the star he was early on at Anfield, the forward is still finding a way to contribute.

Despite the influence he clearly still has, and the impact he continues to make by becoming Egypt's top scorer, the performances on the pitch have been receiving mixed reviews from the national media, though it has a clear stance on his influence overall.

Sportsdunia reflected on the star's performance in the win over Malawi, giving him a seven out of ten rating, but being rather critical in its assessment of his display. The report reads: "Not vintage Salah, but still influential. He racked up four key passes and was heavily involved in the first-half storm. His cross for Marmoush’s header at 21 minutes and later combinations showed real craft.

"At the same time, 16 possessions lost told the story of some sloppy touches and forced dribbles. We noticed moments of visible irritation with himself, yet he never hid from the ball."

Eremnews was full of praise for the role that the former Liverpool man took on, claiming he was a more mature version of himself capable of making an impact for the team.

The report claimed: "Despite the criticism that sometimes follows him on the grounds of individualism, Mohamed Salah presented a more mature and complete version of himself on the night of the five goals.

"The captain transformed into a playmaker, distributing gifts with 5 key passes and 42 accurate passes (82%), 35 of which were in the opponent's half, along with 68 touches and 21 runs covering 227.8 meters, in addition to his defensive commitment to winning the ball back 3 times to support Mohamed Hany."

It points to a player who is still adapting and looking to make the right impact for the team, even on a night where all the headlines would be focused on him breaking that record.

Salah will be looking to add even more goals to his tally to further extend that lead he has now achieved, with it unclear exactly when his time with the Egyptian national team may come to an end.