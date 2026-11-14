Liverpool star Bradley Barcola was seemingly caught in a heated argument with Manchester City ace Rayan Cherki during France's clash with Italy on Thursday.

The match in Milan had started well for Zinedine Zidane, who was in charge for just his fifth match as Les Bleus head coach, as Michael Olise scored in the opening 10 minutes to hand the side a lead.

However, an Italian comeback was on the cards. Pio Esposito scored in the 26th minute to turn the tie on its head, with both teams entering the half-time break level.

Then came the turnaround from the hosts, as Davide Frattesi put the Azzurri in front, before Esposito grabbed his second from the spot, securing a 3-1 win for Italy and a first defeat of the Zidane era.

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One of the tasks the new head coach will have is finding an understanding among a group of players who have plenty of talent, but some guidance to make it all come together towards a cohesive whole. Frustrations with the lack of connections appeared to rear their head during the game, underlining the need to make the team work well together.

Most notably, problems appeared to arise through Barcola and Cherki in particular. RMC Sport reports that plenty of issues came behind the scenes that fed into the defeat for France, with players clearly showing their frustrations with one another.

The report claims that coming out of the locker room after half-time, plenty of the squad looked impacted by a poor display. Malo Gusto was particularly glum, having had a poor display, while Cherki was described as "angry" as he stormed out of the locker room to enter the pitch for the second half.

That was due to tensions cited between the Man City ace and Barcola, with it being claimed that a misunderstanding between the pair led to frustrations that ultimately saw the team lose on the night.

On the night, the Liverpool star lasted 76 minutes before he was replaced by Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi, while Cherki survived another six minutes before the manager opted to bring him off in favor of another option.

It leaves France sitting second in the UEFA Nations League group, with just one point separating the top three. Considering Italy in first and Belgium in third face each other next, it means Les Bleus needs just one point in a home clash against Turkiye on Sunday to earn passage to the quarter-finals of the competition.

It remains to be seen whether Zidane will opt for Barcola in that game, or if he will turn to some other options, as the first test of his side's resolve is coming up, while questions have continued to surround the Liverpool man and his place in the team.

The player-turned-manager defended the 24-year-old, as well as his international teammate Desire Doue, when speaking after the Italy game. He said: "We're not worried, it's part of football. It's also about having moments like this to see how we'll react. It's better to have them now.

"We're still here, in the race. Tonight wasn't a bad game. We didn't know how to react in difficult moments, there's room for improvement. We must not panic."