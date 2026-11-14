Mauricio Pochettino will only be capable of implementing one of the two alterations Roy Keane believes Manchester United requires. Pochettino was confirmed as the new head coach on Friday following the club's move to replace the dismissed Michael Carrick.

His debut fixture will be against rivals Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November. Before linking up with his new squad at Carrington, he will first oversee USA's two fixtures against Haiti during the international break, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Among Pochettino's initial priorities at United will be guiding the side clear of the Premier League's relegation zone. They presently occupy 18th position in the standings, trailing both Coventry City and Nottingham Forest by a single point, having secured just one victory from their 10 league outings this season.

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During ITV's broadcast of England's Nations League encounter with Croatia, Keane identified what Pochettino must address at United: "The players, of course," he said.

"The players have to have a good look at themselves because it's the manager who pays the price. And long term they have to change the ownership of the club. But the players have to do a lot better.

"They've got to work harder and they've got to have a bit more pride in their play. There needs to be more desire not just in possession but out of it too because they're very, very easy to play against. If you're a professional footballer and people think it's easy to play against you, that's the biggest insult."

Pochettino's appointment is likely to have ramifications for the squad. His approach is recognised for being high-intensity, requiring the players to adjust accordingly.

However, the incoming manager will have no say over the club's ownership structure or any prospective takeover. Supporter demonstrations aimed at the hierarchy have been evident during recent fixtures, and these could persist regardless of the managerial change.

Keane's remarks came mere hours after United's ownership faced criticism from the Manchester United Supporters' Trust. The Trust issued their response to Carrick's dismissal on Thursday.

In a damning statement, they declared: "The reason Manchester United fans have continued to support Michael Carrick in recent weeks is that they know that responsibility for United's problems do not primarily rest with him or indeed his predecessors as manager.

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"They lie with the ownership. The Glazers' debt-funded takeover continues to burden the club. When INEOS came in they promised sporting excellence, but yet with repeated changes in football leadership we have seen anything but.

"It is time for the owners to explain themselves and show some accountability."

United are controlled by the Glazer family, who hold the majority shareholding, and have been at the helm since 2005. Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a minority stake in December 2023 and has faced criticism for presiding over severe cost-cutting measures and a decline in on-field performance.