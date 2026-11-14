Manchester United have appointed a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine taking over from Michael Carrick.

The 54-year-old will supervise two USA fixtures against Haiti in the coming days before formally beginning his role at Old Trafford next week.

He will be eager to assess the squad's fitness levels, with United contending with a substantial injury list ahead of next weekend's Premier League clash at Liverpool. Here's the latest on injuries and expected return dates, via the Manchester Evening News.

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Patrick Dorgu

The wide player has only recently regained full fitness but may now be unavailable for next week's Anfield trip after departing the Denmark squad with a knock.

Carlos Baleba

Injury: Hamstring.

Former United manager Michael Carrick revealed before last week's Villa match that Baleba is facing a prolonged spell out of action. He said: "Carlos, we don't know [when he will be back], but it will be a number of weeks. It's definitely not this week, and it won't be any time over the international break. It'll be a little bit longer than that."

Potential return date: Unknown.

Benjamin Sesko

Injury: Shin.

The striker is unlikely to feature again before January due to his ongoing shin issues. Carrick, speaking earlier this month, said: "Yeah, unfortunately Ben looks like he's going to be out for a period of time. We're still not clear of exactly how long, but it's going to be for a longer period of time.

"It was the process, as I said to you before, we had to go through the process, a bit of a healing process for the injury to see how it would react and what direction to go with that. Even now we're still working through it.

"But it's unfortunate, obviously first and foremost, for Ben, for the kind of period that he's had, and tried to get through it and going through this again. And for us to not have him available is obviously a blow, but we'll try and get back, get him back as quick as we can."

Potential return date: January.

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Luke Shaw

Injury: Unknown.

Shaw is targeting a comeback at Anfield following the international break, with the full-back potentially earning a place in Pochettino's starting line-up.

Potential return date: November 22 vs Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford

Injury: Hip.

Rashford's fitness is being monitored on a 'day by day' basis, though the forward is expected to be in contention for the trip to Liverpool.

Potential return date: November 22 vs Liverpool.

Manuel Ugarte

Injury: Knee.

Ugarte faces a potentially season-ending absence after sustaining a serious knee injury, with the midfielder continuing his rehabilitation at Carrington.

Potential return date: 2027.