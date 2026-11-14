Alexander Isak has admitted he has never been “at the top level” for Sweden as he looks to carry his Liverpool form over to the international stage.

The striker has been enjoying a fine campaign at Anfield so far, having put his injury problems last year firmly behind him. Isak has already doubled his tally from last season, having scored eight goals in 14 appearances.

The immediate aim for the 27-year-old is to continue that club form for his country during the international break - something which, by his own admission, he perhaps hasn’t managed to do during his career with Sweden.

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Although he has established himself as one of the world’s top goalscorers, when it comes to playing for his country, Isak actually finds himself playing second fiddle to Viktor Gyokeres.

The pair more often than not start together for Sweden, and that means Isak finds himself in a much different role to what he’s been used to at Liverpool and Newcastle previously as he effectively plays as the No.10 to Gyokeres’ No.9.

The difference in his roles on the international level compared to club level is reflected in the two players’ output, with Isak having scored 19 goals in 63 appearances for his country, while Gyokeres has 25 goals in 41 appearances.

The concept of Isak having to support the Arsenal man might seem odd to Liverpool fans, but it’s one the man himself is comfortable with - albeit, he believes he needs to offer his country more.

“We have gotten the most out of Viktor in the national team,” Isak told Aftonbladet. “Just look at his statistics. They are really good.

“That applies to me too, if we get the most out of me and the rest of the offensive players, it will be good for the national team.

“I have more to give. In the long run. I haven't been at the top level in all my years in the national team. But it has felt better lately, so I hope to continue like that.

“I try to be flexible in my game. The role will obviously be different compared to the club team (Liverpool), but it's about how we get the most out of the team. How can we be as good as possible? Then you have to adapt.

“It's also about me being able to do that role and being able to handle it. I'm not being moved there just for the sake of it. I assume Graham [Potter] thinks it works for me there, so it's no problem.”

Isak will be in action on Saturday as Sweden takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina before travelling to Poland on Tuesday, with the striker set to be one of the last of Liverpool’s players in action during the international break.