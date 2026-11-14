Alexis Mac Allister’s father has revealed his son is still not in talks over extending his contract with Liverpool after missing out on a new deal in the summer.

Mac Allister expressed his disappointment at not being offered a new contract earlier this season, despite fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both putting pen to paper on new terms.

Recent speculation has suggested that Liverpool might be set to offer the 27-year-old a new deal, with Mac Allister having been one of the standout performers under Andoni Iraola this season, although his father has now confirmed that is not yet the case.

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Carlos Mac Allister has spoken at various points on his son’s future, and has now given an interview to ESPN in which he has once again spoken out on his position at Anfield.

"There are still 20 months left on Alexis' contract, the sporting director (at Liverpool) has changed, the manager too,” Mac Allister senior said.

“The situation is still under review and there may be news before the end of the year. We haven't started talks for a renewal yet; if everything goes well, he will renew; if not, that's fine, he will go his own way like so many others.”

He added: "Today we only talk about and focus on Liverpool. It's a respect that the institution deserves and that the Liverpool fans deserve.

“You can't be at one club and talk about others. When you're at a club, you have to give the respect and importance that the institution deserves.

“Today we're talking about Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but whatever the club, you can't disrespect those who hired you, who were interested in you and made a very important financial investment. We always talk about Liverpool, about the passion of representing the club, we talk about the dream of winning championships and that's all."

Despite Mac Alliser’s outburst in September, his father insists he remains in the right frame of mind.

"His head is in the right place because a player has to know that he only has one great asset: playing well. Every game.

“The only purpose is to play well in the next game, and then the next. When you play well, the world of transfers and big clubs opens up, and when you play badly, they close. Therefore, he has to think about playing well.”

Mac Allister’s father went on to insist that, should his son end up leaving Liverpool, he would remain in Europe, with a return to Argentina not on the cards.