Ronald Araujo won the battle of the Liverpool stars in South America as he helped Uruguay to a 2-1 victory over Alexis Mac Allister’s Argentina.

The duo went head-to-head in a friendly in Buenos Aires as the hosts began life without Lionel Messi following the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s retirement from international duty. The absence of Argentina’s talisman perhaps told both on the pitch and off it in a half-empty Bombonera stadium.

A Leonardo Belardi own goal and Maximiliano Araujo strike put Uruguay 2-0 up before Julian Alvarez gave the hosts some hope of a comeback, although it proved to be in vain. Both Mac Allister and Araujo played the full 90 minutes, with former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez also in action.

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Unsurprisingly, Argentina’s media wasn’t all that generous with its ratings after the game, although compared to some of his teammates, Mac Allister didn’t fare too badly.

Ole awarded him a 6, with only Nico Paz getting a higher rating (7) out of Argentina’s starters. It commented: “Inconsistent in his contributions. He provided one through ball that put Julian in front of the goal, but otherwise, he didn't have the same level of impact on the match.”

La Nacion gave the midfielder a 5, saying: “His role became blurred, shifting from the center to the left, despite some initial forays where he tried to link up with the forwards. Despite his usually good performances at Liverpool, his contribution diminished.”

Meanwhile, TyC Sports also gave Mac Allister a 5 and summarized: “An interesting first half, as always, fluid, with those good runs between the lines, the kind that draw fouls and send balls into the opposition's box. In the second half, they looked more uncomfortable in terms of creating chances and got bogged down in a hybrid formation that ultimately failed to provide the team with either balance or depth.”

Interestingly, Uruguay’s media wasn’t much more forgiving with Araujo despite Diego Forlan’s side winning on their rival’s patch.

El Observador only gave the defender a 5, commenting: “With confident movement, he established his authority in an area where the forwards posed no threat. At the start of the second half, he won the aerial duel that led to Uruguay's 1-0 lead, an own goal by Belardi. He finished the match walking with difficulty after a good tackle on Julian Alvarez.”

El Pais though was more impressed, giving Araujo a 7 as it said: “He tried to intercept Julian Alvarez in what was nearly the first goal of the night at La Bombonera. He pushed forward on a couple of occasions, looking to capitalize on his strong aerial ability, but the deliveries into the box were not up to the mark. In the second half, he demonstrated his true class in his defensive work, effectively containing the home side’s attacks.”

Regardless of the opinions of his country’s media, the victory continues what has been a transformative season for Araujo, who has rediscovered his joy for soccer after moving to Liverpool, following what was a difficult time at Barcelona.

"I’m enjoying doing what I love most again: being out on the pitch and representing the national team,” Araujo said after Uruguay’s win over Argentina.

“Everyone knows what the national team means to me; I feel so many emotions every time I get to represent this jersey. I take it very much to heart, and I also feel a great sense of responsibility. I’m happy, I’m enjoying myself, and I hope the best is yet to come."