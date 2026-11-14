Six more Liverpool players were in action on Friday as the international break continued, with four of those involved going head-to-head.

While there have been some notable dropouts this week - not least Virgil van Dijk - there is still plenty for Reds fans and Andoni Iraola to be keeping an eye on, and the Liverpool boss will be fairly pleased with what he’s seen so far.

Iraola will of course be keeping his fingers crossed that his players return to Merseyside unscathed next week before taking on Manchester United, and he’s been handed the added bonus of one of his stars continuing his recent upturn in form.

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Here’s a round-up of the latest from Liverpool’s players in action during the international break…

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Florian Wirtz came up with the perfect response as suggestions are once again made that Iraola needs to consider dropping him for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was on the scoresheet as Germany won 3-1 in Serbia in a dramatic game which saw the hosts reduced to nine men. Wirtz scored his country's second after 14 minutes to put the visitors in complete control, turning the ball home from close range after Kai Havertz saw his effort saved.

The win means Germany goes level with Greece in its group in the Nations League, and still has a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals ahead of facing the Netherlands on Monday.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) and Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

With Van Dijk out, Cody Gakpo was the sole Liverpool representative for the Netherlands as his country thrashed Kostas Tsimikas' Greece 7-0 in Amsterdam.

Despite the huge scoreline, Gakpo failed to get on the scoresheet, with a hat-trick from former Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders helping the Dutch to a 5-0 lead at half-time. Gakpo played just over an hour while Tsimikas had to endure the entirety of his side's heavy defeat.

Both teams are still in a good position to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals though. Even a defeat for the Netherlands against Germany could be enough to send it through, while Greece just needs to match Germany's result given it has a better head-to-head record.

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) and Ronald Araujo (Uruguay)

Two more Liverpool stars went head-to-head, this time in South America as Alexis Mac Allister's Argentina hosted Ronald Araujo's Uruguay in Buenos Aires.

It was the visitors who came out on top in a 2-1 win, with a Leonardo Belardi own goal and Maximiliano Araujo strike putting Uruguay 2-0 up before Julian Alvarez gave the hosts some hope of a comeback, which wasn't to be. Both Mac Allister and Araujo played the full 90 minutes.

It wasn't a great start to life without Lionel Messi for Argentina, with the World Cup finalists playing for the first time since the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner retired from international duty.

Trey Nyoni (England U21s)

Trey Nyoni was handed his England U21 debut in the Young Lions' friendly against Portugal at Bristol City's Ashton Gate, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for the hosts.

Nyoni was rewarded for his superb recent showings for Liverpool as he came off the bench just after the hour mark alongside Arsenal's Max Dowman, who broke Jude Bellingham's record to become the youngest player to represent England's U21s.

Although the report on the England website notes that Nyoni's introduction "swayed the momentum of the game in the home side’s favour", the 19-year-old couldn't quite inspire a comeback.