Zinedine Zidane has come to the defence of Bradley Barcola following a torrid evening for both France and the Liverpool forward, though confirmed the forward won't start against Turkey on Sunday.

Les Bleus suffered a 3-1 defeat on Italian soil, despite taking the lead through Michael Olise in the 10th minute, in their penultimate Nations League fixture. The loss saw them relinquish top spot to the Azzurri in League A, Group 1.

With both Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé absent, Zidane handed 24 year old Barcola the responsibility of leading the line as centre-forward, before substituting him for Junior Kroupi after 77 minutes.

• Liverpool urged to give Alisson Becker new contract as 'ten years' claim made

• Alexander Isak breaks silence on Arsenal penalty controversy and explains why he didn't go down

Barcola mustered four shots on goal, yet only managed to find the target once, having been denied by the woodwork in the first half while two further efforts were blocked.

The forward's deployment through the middle came just days after he had similarly struggled in the role for Liverpool during their 3-2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahçe, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Nevertheless, Zidane stood by his tactical choice to play Barcola centrally, as he endured his first defeat at the helm of the French national side.

"I saw Desire (Doue) a lot on the left wing and Bradley in the centre," he told TF1, as quoted by Foot Mercato. "That's what was planned. They could switch positions.

"When you have the ball, you have to create movement, above all. We played against a team that knows how to defend very well.

"We're not worried, it's part of football. It's also about having moments like this to see how we'll react. It's better to have them now.

• Mauricio Pochettino suffers unwanted blow ahead of Liverpool debut as Man Utd start date confirmed

• Liverpool handed brutal transfer blow as target dreams of Real Madrid move

"We're still here, in the race. Tonight wasn't a bad game. We didn't know how to react in difficult moments, there's room for improvement. We must not panic."

Meanwhile, irrespective of the outcome and his display, Barcola is set to drop out of the starting line-up in France's concluding fixture against Turkey, with Zidane confirming Mbappe is scheduled to return.