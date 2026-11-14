If you're going to replace a manager mid-season, conventional wisdom suggests the international break offers the ideal window for such a change. This approach typically affords the incoming boss an extended spell working with his squad on the training ground ahead of his maiden match in charge.

However, perhaps such received wisdom ought to carry a caveat. You only reap those advantages if you're not appointing someone already employed as an international manager, reports the Liverpool Echo. Manchester United are set to discover this the difficult way following confirmation of Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as their next manager.

The Red Devils have already encountered substantial criticism over their treatment of Michael Carrick's dismissal, having retained the United legend to oversee training sessions despite it being widely known they were moving towards an unavoidable decision regarding his future from Monaco, while simultaneously conducting negotiations with Pochettino - the United States of America national team boss.

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However, while the Argentine's arrival at Old Trafford has now been rubber-stamped, United confront a fresh challenge. Pochettino must complete his remaining duties with the United States first.

As a result, he will not formally commence in his new role until 18th November, after United confirmed in an official statement that they had, "reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men's National Team."

The United States are set to meet Haiti both home and away in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals on November 14 and November 17, with U.S. Soccer's official announcement confirming that, 'Pochettino will remain responsible for all USMNT activities through the conclusion of the current camp. '.

However, his obligations to the United States mean he will have far from optimal preparation ahead of his maiden fixture as Manchester United boss when they make the journey to Anfield on November 22.

While Pochettino will formally assume the Manchester United manager's position on November 18 after his concluding USA fixture against Haiti, the time difference between the United States and United Kingdom means the match itself won't even commence in Cincinnati until midnight on November 18.

Direct commercial services between Cincinnati and the United Kingdom require seven hours and 40 minutes, arriving at London Heathrow.

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While United could arrange a private charter for their incoming, and likely extremely jet-lagged, manager, it nonetheless undermines what should be his official debut day at Old Trafford.

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Apparently unable to oversee training for the first time until November 19 as a consequence, Pochettino will have merely three days alongside his players before they journey to Liverpool. A visit to Anfield presents a formidable challenge at any time, particularly for Manchester United.

The task becomes even more imposing given their current position in the Premier League relegation zone, having secured just a single victory from their opening 10 fixtures in England's top division this campaign. The situation appears even more concerning when considering statistics highlighted by analyst Michael Reid on social media.

Of the 13 managers who have made their Premier League managerial debut away at Liverpool's Anfield, 12 have endured defeat, with Roberto De Zerbi standing as the sole exception following Brighton and Hove Albion's 3-3 draw.

Clearly, before he has even started, Pochettino's new role is proving increasingly challenging.