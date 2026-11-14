Dejan Lovren has urged Liverpool to hand Alisson Becker a contract extension until 2028 - allowing the goalkeeper to complete a decade of service at Anfield.

Alisson is entering the final year of his deal on Merseyside and confirmed following last Sunday's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace that he would welcome prolonging his time at the club.

The Brazilian's representative, Ze Maria Neis, is engaged in preliminary talks regarding the contract and Lovren, who shared the pitch with Alisson during a two-year spell that delivered the Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League titles, feels the experienced shot-stopper merits new terms, reports the Liverpool Echo.

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"I love Ali," Lovren told Hajper. "Ali is an amazing human being and a fantastic goalkeeper. I mean, what he did for the club, how many saves he made, how many points he saved for the club, he deserves a new contract.

"If Liverpool wanted to sign anyone close to his level because of their age, it's going to be incredibly expensive, we see goalkeepers going for sixty or seven million now.

"I don't know many goalkeepers on his level. OK, he is 34, but for a goalkeeper that is totally different.

"Thirty-four for a goalkeeper is like 30 for an outfield player. So in my eyes, he has at least another two to four years at the top level.

"Everyone wants him to stay forever because he is a legend. I believe he came in 2018, so why not make it until 2028? Give him ten years."

Robertson moved to Spurs as a free agent in the summer while Henderson departed Brentford for Chelsea and Lovren concedes it is still surreal to see both playing for different clubs in the Premier League.

He added: "When you see the Mona Lisa, you know you are in Paris.

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"You cannot see her in a different city. For me, it's the same with players like Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson, these guys should always be at Liverpool because they have the identity of Liverpool.

"These guys loved Liverpool. But to see him at another club now is totally different.

"But that's football, you never know when the end is coming. I don't watch Tottenham, I always prefer Liverpool, and you know, I cannot watch Robbo there!"