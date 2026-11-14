Alexander Isak insists he still doesn’t feel the need to dive despite being denied what could have been a crucial penalty against Arsenal.

The Liverpool striker was at the center of the biggest controversy surrounding the game between the two sides at Anfield earlier this month when his shirt was pulled by Jurrien Timber during the first half with the hosts 1-0 down.

Isak had been looking to get on the end of a Bradley Barcola cross at the time, with replays clearly showing Timber tugging him back in an act which seemed to impede his ability to connect with a header.

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Despite the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright unanimously agreeing that a penalty should have been awarded, referee Andy Madley did not give the decision, while VAR opted not to intervene.

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents panel has now ruled that Liverpool should have indeed been awarded a penalty, and that VAR should have intervened to give the decision.

Amid the controversy, it has been suggested that Isak should have made more of the incident, and may have even got the decision had he gone to ground.

The 27-year-old has now had his say on the incident, and revealed he had been too focused on trying to score to realize what had actually happened.

“Yeah, looking back, I suppose it does look that way [that it should have been a penalty], but when you’re in the moment, you don’t always perceive exactly what’s happening,” Isak told reporters while on international duty with Sweden (via Aftonbladet).

“I could feel myself being pulled a bit, but not to the extent that it appears later on. I mean, I was focused on scoring. It’s hard to try to score and then fall down at the same time. I was so locked in on the goal that I didn’t really register it.

“I don’t think there’s any need to embellish or go down on purpose. Sure, if I’d had a better read on the situation, I might have made sure the referee noticed it, that’s about all you can do, but I don’t believe you need to dive or exaggerate in situations like this.

“Perhaps it shouldn’t even matter that much, given that we have VAR and systems in place to make the decisive calls in these kinds of moments.”

Liverpool.com says: It’s ridiculous that Isak even has to explain himself. If the big takeaway from this incident is that a player needs to go down in order to get a decision, then people are completely missing the point.

VAR should have done its job at the time and awarded Liverpool the penalty. The lack of common sense among the Premier League’s officials is staggering at times, and it feels like they’re almost being let off by the conversation developing into Isak needing to make more of it, which he shouldn’t have to.