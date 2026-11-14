Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has received plenty of praise for his performance for the German national team, as the playmaker played a key role in securing a victory over Serbia during the November international break.

Jurgen Klopp entered the break knowing that two wins may be necessary to earn a top-two finish in the UEFA Nations League, which would place the DFB Team into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Frustrating results against the Netherlands and Greece in the previous international break left the former Liverpool boss with work to do, as he looks to implement his style, but a triumph against Serbia certainly helped the side push on.

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A Srdan Babic own goal in the opening minutes was then backed up by goals from Wirtz and Brajan Gruda, with Babic's goal at the right end eventually being nothing more than a consolation. Any hope of a Serbian comeback was out of sight when two red cards followed in the final 15 minutes.

It was Wirtz and Gruda, who both scored for the side, who appeared to be the most influential players on the night for Germany, earning an important three points in the process.

The Liverpool star in particular showed great confidence when he latched onto a loose ball in the box, before calmly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net, with his recent uptick in form certainly showing.

There is some hope that the 23-year-old will carry that into the fixtures after the international break, having shown signs that he can live up to the huge expectations set for him since making the big-money switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.

In light of another impressive performance, the German media has given a resoundingly positive take on the star's involvement in the game. BILD stated: "The rebound fell to Wirtz. The Liverpool star chipped the keeper and casually slotted the ball home from close range. The Liverpool star has been in top form for weeks. He had already scored the second goal in the first leg."

Focus gave Wirtz a rating of two, with one being the highest possible and five being the lowest. "The Liverpool player scored the second goal in the first leg," it said, drawing comparisons to the previous match he scored in. "Poking the ball into the net on the rebound. He was a constant threat in attack."

The report from Sport also saw him receive a rating of two, noting that the Liverpool star was able to play well, even in tricky conditions that includes a muddy pitch. It reads: "Even on the damaged pitch, he was able to showcase his technical skills.

"He cheekily chipped the ball over goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic from close range for the 2-0 goal. He was also very active and clinical in front of goal."

It's the sort of review that Liverpool will want to hear about the playmaker, who is starting to have an even bigger influence for both club and country.

It remains to be seen if he can keep that up once he returns to Merseyside next week, with huge matches against Manchester United and Everton coming up.