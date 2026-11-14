Liverpool has embarked on an ambitious campaign to ensure the club's more than 400 million supporters worldwide understand just how valued they are.

It is almost impossible to accurately portray just how popular Liverpool is around the world, with fans in every corner of the globe. Seemingly every year, Liverpool ranks among the most popular clubs in the world for follower counts and engagement, with over 227 million followers and more than 1.5 billion engagements across social media.

Considering how much of a role the supporters play, the club did its part to ensure that the fans feel the same love they have shown the players over the years and decades they have followed the Reds.

• Ifeanyi Ndukwe suffers international setback as Liverpool youngster sent off for Austria

• Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Thomas Tuchel plenty to ponder after Croatia clash

At Official Liverpool Supporters Club outposts in Los Angeles, Bangkok, Oslo, Tokyo, Dubai, Bali, Cape Town and Jakarta, among other locations around the world, there will be massive billboards with a message solely for supporters: "To the world's greatest fans - nice one."

The billboards will be located in 24 cities across 16 countries, in what has been called the most extensive campaign the club has executed in its 134-year history.

Along with the billboards, the club also recorded a video featuring several men's and women's club stars, including Virgil van Dijk and Grace Fisk. The film, titled "Dear Reds," showcases the club and players' commitment to the supporters for their loyalty throughout the decades.

"It's an honour and a privilege to play for our fans, whether they're in Anfield or watching from the other side of the world," van Dijk said in a statement. "Putting them front and centre of our Christmas campaign is a fantastic way to thank them for being there, through the good times and the challenges."

Fisk, the captain of Liverpool FC Women, added that the initiative is a way for them, regardless of where they play, to give back to their supporters.

"It's wonderful to be able to say thank you to our growing community of LFC Women supporters in this way," Fisk's statement began. "We’re excited to continue this journey together and create many more special moments along the way. Nice One, for being there for us week in, week out."

Along with van Dijk and Fisk, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremy Jaquet, Allison Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, Beata, Olsson, Alejandra Bernabe, and Ceri Holland all appear in the clip, thanking the fans for the support.

• Promising Liverpool youngster returns from injury to score on debut

• Cesc Fabregas reveals what he saw after watching Andoni Iraola training session

Part of the push was to ensure fans feel a sense of unity and belonging during a time that often is seen as a difficult one for some.

What's more, fans can take a tour of the Liverpool FC Museum for free until Nov. 30 with the code "Nice one," showcasing the club's commitment to its supporters.

To further hammer home the point, the Reds wanted to give one last message to fans this holiday season.

“This club doesn’t belong to us, but we’re honoured to represent it. And it’s an honour to play for you. To the world’s greatest fans, nice one," the message concluded.