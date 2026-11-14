Adebayo Akinfenwa has offered his services to Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, with the former striker and Liverpool fan wanting to build up the pair’s strength for the rigours of the Premier League.

Both Isak and Wirtz were bought in record-breaking deals last year, but endured a tough first season. The former was ravaged by injuries as he managed just four goals, while the latter struggled to find his feet.

Now in their second year, the jury is still out, although there are signs that they are beginning to have an impact at Anfield - especially in the case of Isak.

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The 27-year-old’s goal tally this season is already double that of his first year with the Reds, and in eight fewer appearances. Not only that, but he’s just three starts away from equalling his 2025/26 figures.

Akinfenwa - a fellow striker who scored over 200 goals in a career which saw him become an iconic figure in the English Football League - is a huge fan of Isak’s, but there is more he wants to see from him.

“I like Alexander Isak. I do,” Akinfenwa told Liverpool.com via Eldorado. “When I watch strikers, especially ones with a style different from mine, I just salute that. I think he's just so clinical.

“There's an element where I never had that. I needed a few chances to get into a rhythm, you know. But when I look at a striker who can be quiet, a chance comes, and then boom, clinical... I really take my hat off to them. I think sometimes people don't realize the concentration that takes.

“But I always say this to everybody: everybody needs to hit the gym! I'm an advocate for the gym. He needs to pump up a little bit. I might send him a tweet, maybe give him a Beast Mode session for four or five weeks, you know them ones!

“But no, to be fair, I like him. I liked him at Newcastle, and you're starting to see him at the moment. He had that big injury last season, but right now he's the one who, week in, week out, looks like he's scoring goals.

“Still, I don't care what it is, I'll always favour the physical individual. And it's not even about size, because I like little [Victor] Munoz. He's tenacious. I like people that just battle. So it's not a size thing, it's a mentality thing.

“To me, the kit does look a little bit baggy on Isak though, I ain't gonna lie! It looks a bit baggy on him, so if he does holler at me, I'll give him a Beast Mode routine.”

While Isak has looked more at home this season, it has still been more mixed from Wirtz. After an underwhelming start, which led to calls for him to be dropped by Andoni Iraola, there have been more positive signs of late with four goal contributions in his last four league games.

Much has been made of the German international’s ability to adapt to the physical nature of the English game - something which Akinfenwa certainly had no problem with.

“Listen, I'm not even gonna lie, I actually have tweeted him about a work out!” Akinfenwa said. “I love Liverpool and I love Florian Wirtz but he needs a few gym sessions!

“It's just like when managers used to say to me, 'You need to lay off the gym and get on a little bit of cardio' and I didn't listen to them, I won't lie! But I do think the Premier League is physical, and you have to add that to your game regardless. I do think you can do more if you're stronger.

“Because he's so technically gifted and he can pick spaces, people need to get tight to him, so it's those moments when defenders are trying to get tight where he has to brush them off. But over the last three games, I saw him shoulder-barge somebody and I was very happy with that.

“I think there's a physical element that every footballer has to go through because football is a contact sport. So whoever you named, listen, my services are out there, you know what I'm saying? I've got a little bit more time on my hands. I can be their personal PT!”