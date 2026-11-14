Liverpool looks to have already been dealt a blow in its pursuit of a reported target ahead of next summer amid claims that Luka Vuskovic prefers a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds’ first focus will be on the January window, when returning sporting director Julian Ward will get his first chance to add more depth to Andoni Iraola’s squad.

The Spaniard has made a decent start since taking charge at Anfield, with Liverpool sitting in the Premier League’s top four after 10 games. There are some obvious areas which could be improved upon though, with the squad still not looking all that balanced.

• How Stefan Bajcetic has fared since his permanent transfer away from Liverpool

• Trent Alexander-Arnold gives Thomas Tuchel plenty to ponder after Croatia clash

One of the early names to have emerged as a potential target is Brighton defender Vuskovic - albeit with a reported view to the summer rather than the upcoming winter window.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool has put the 19 year-old on its shortlist for next summer, and is monitoring him as the Seagulls continue to impress.

Vuskovic only joined Brighton during the most recent window from Tottenham, but has emerged as a bright prospect, having started all 10 of his new club’s league games so far.

He is under contract on the south coast until 2031, while Brighton also has the option of an extra year. Should Liverpool want to sign him then, it is going to have a tough task on his hands, especially with no release clause available.

Plettenberg claims that Vuskovic is valued at around $111 million (€100M). To make matters worse for the Reds, the teenager’s dream move is said to lie elsewhere as he hopes for a move to the Bernabeu some day.

In any case, it seems as though Liverpool might not be as interested in Vuskovic as suggested. According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, center-back is not a priority for the Reds, and it is “highly unlikely” they will invest heavily in that area over the next couple of windows.

Liverpool of course brought in Jeremy Jacquet during the summer, and the 21-year-old has made an immediate impact. Iraola is well stocked for the future of the defense as well, with Giovanni Leoni, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye also in the ranks.

Liverpool.com says: It does feel as though the priorities should lie elsewhere. For starters, even though Iraola is keen for his wingers to be able to play on both sides, there still isn’t an obvious choice on the right, and getting someone who specializes in that area feels like a must.

On top of that, some better options are needed at full-back, and the midfield could do with sprucing up. Who knows, if Alisson Becker ends up leaving, a new goalkeeper could soon become a priority.