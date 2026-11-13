Trent Alexander-Arnold is claimed to be "fully focused" on his time at Real Madrid, amid transfer rumors linking the defender with a potential return to Liverpool.

The right-back has struggled for regular minutes ever since his switch to the Spanish capital, suffering last season from injuries and a lack of form, while this campaign has seen others jump above him in the pecking order.

Naturally, there are then question marks about his future. Considering Alexander-Arnold joined with the hope of winning the Ballon d'Or, limited rotation minutes from the bench is far from an ideal position to find himself in, during what is meant to be the peak years of his career.

Suggestions have arisen that a transfer exit could be on the cards, even as soon as January, which could help remedy those issues if a suitable offer arrives.

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Liverpool has been linked as one possible destination, with the academy graduate potentially returning to a place where he knows he has had success in the past, rather than moving somewhere with the risk of being alienated once again.

That could help solve the issues that the Reds have had at right-back since Alexander-Arnold's exit, though Ronald Araujo is making a case for him to be the long-term replacement on that flank anyway.

While those suggestions of a transfer have emerged, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that it is not a current thought for Alexander-Arnold, as he said on DAZN: "Many rumors and many stories over the recent weeks about the possibility for Trent to leave Real Madrid already in the January transfer window and some links coming from England about a potential return to Liverpool.

"Let's immediately clarify one thing, there is zero ongoing between Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. Zero at all, Trent obviously respects and loves the club but that's it, it's the past.

"Trent is fully focused on Real Madrid, and there is no contact or negotiation at all with Liverpool, but also it's important to clarify something in general regarding Trent. Obviously, at Real Madrid over the recent weeks, the most important right-back in the crucial games was Fede Valverde, he can play midfield, he can play on the right, and so obviously, he is a player who can cover several positions.

"But Trent Alexander-Arnold is not giving up at all. Trent was still playing in one of the last games before the international break and Jose Mourinho is still very happy with Trent when he's on the pitch, the performances are always very good, the training sessions are at the highest level appreciated by Mourinho.

"So I'm sure Trent will find game time this season, from now to the end of the season."

It certainly suggests that a deal won't be possible in January, while the situation will be one to keep a close eye on until the end of the season, to see whether it will change or not.

Should that game time remain limited, Alexander-Arnold's stance may change, but for now, he will seemingly do all he can to achieve his dream at Real Madrid.