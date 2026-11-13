Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has secured his status as the GOAT for the Egyptian national team, becoming the nation's record goalscorer during the November international break.

The forward scored a brace against Malawi, helping to secure a 5-0 victory over the side in a rout to boost Egypt's chances in AFCON qualifying, where they sit top of the group with two wins and one draw from the opening three matches.

Those two goals helped Salah go level and then surpass Hossam Hassan as the nation's top scorer of all time, scoring 70 times for the team in 123 appearances, scoring at a rate of better than one in every two games.

The record-breaking goal was scored in some style too, with a Panenka penalty beating the Malawi goalkeeper, and sealing all three points — cementing his status as the greatest to do it for Egypt.

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It is yet another place in the history books for Salah, who has caused records to tumble throughout his career, most notably during his time at Liverpool. Even with that exit from Anfield confirmed in the summer, the 34-year-old has still found ways to set such a high standard.

The historic night for Egypt has continued the impressive form that the winger has been in since the summer, when he left the Reds and immediately joined up with his team for the World Cup.

Salah was centre stage with 'The Pharaohs' in America, in what was just the fourth time they had qualified for the competition. A first World Cup win was secured, while a route to the round of 16 helped to create an unforgettable summer. While Argentina, the eventual finalists, denied the side from making it much further, there was plenty to take from the campaign.

Shortly after, a decision had to be made on the club side of things, with the veteran winger facing the choice of where his next challenge would be. He eventually chose Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor as his destination of choice.

While his final season at Liverpool didn't end as anyone would have wanted, Salah has rediscovered his best form while in Turkiye, finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

The 34-year-old has scored nine goals in 11 league appearances this season, putting him among the top scorers in the division, while he also has three assists. That run of form has been enough to break and match several records, something he will be looking to continue in the coming weeks and months.

It may be the twilight of Salah's career, but he is showing little sign of slowing down his ambitions of scoring plenty while winning league titles and cup competitions along the way.

The Turkish Super Lig title is in sight, but there is a long way to go before he can add that to the extensive list of trophies and competitions he helped push Liverpool towards during his career on Merseyside.

It remains to be seen just how he will do in the near future, but with every passing game, the forward seems to be cementing his GOAT status everywhere he's played.