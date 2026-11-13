Former Liverpool star Andy Robertson has become the joint-record holder for appearances for the Scottish national team, marking a historic achievement for the defender.

The 32-year-old was handed his 102nd cap for the side in a UEFA Nations League clash against North Macedonia, captaining his nation for another important clash.

Robertson has been involved with Scotland at a senior level since 2014, making his debut under Gordon Strachan while at Dundee United, before he then made the move to Hull City in England.

Three impressive years with the Tigers then led to the switch to Liverpool, where he reached new heights. With the Reds, the defensive stalwart made nearly 400 appearances, winning nine major honors, and placing himself among the very best in the world with his displays.

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Throughout that time, Robertson was a regular in the Scottish national team, helping them qualify for the European Championships, while pushing to compete at the World Cup.

The dream of featuring at the World Cup was realized in the summer, when the left-back helped secure qualification for the tournament, leading the team to America in the process. While it ended with just one victory and a lack of qualification to the knockout rounds, it was an historic moment anyway, one that was over 20 years in the making.

In the time since, Robertson has moved to Tottenham to continue his career, leaving behind Anfield for a move to London. That hasn't seen him call time on his Scotland career yet, racking up even more appearances, hitting the century mark in the previous international break.

Now, in the November break, Robertson has managed to hit 102 appearances for Scotland, becoming the joint-highest appearance maker for the nation, matching the record.

That record is still held by Liverpool icon Dalglish, who managed to hit that number of appearances during his time featuring for the Reds and Celtic in his career.

Robertson enjoyed that opportunity to make history at Hampden Park, but if he is to make history and become the most-capped player in the nation's history, then he will do so away from home.

The Tartan Army travels to Switzerland in the final match of the UEFA Nations League group stage campaign, with St. Gallen set to be the destination where the ex-Liverpool star will stand above the rest as the record-holder, should he feature.

It remains to be seen how many more appearances the Scotland captain can add to his name before he does eventually retire, but he will certainly be hoping that there are many more years left for him at the top level.

Once that record is set, Robertson will have put the record out there for others to try and beat, with Dalglish's 40-year reign at the top set to come to an end.