Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong is one of 11 nominees for this year's FIFPRO Merit Awards, recognizing the impact that soccer players have away from the field.

The prestigious award, which has been running since 2008, shines a spotlight on the stars who are making the world a better place, be it by providing clean water to impoverished parts of the world or raising awareness and funding for mental health.

Frimpong is among the 11-person nomination list, with the Dutch international's involvement in founding Pathways, offering hope to many youngsters around the world.

The network supports young players who have been released from their respective academies, allowing them to build a successful career off the soccer field, too.

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That network provides mentoring, mental health support, educational opportunities, and career guidance. It has already helped over 800 people since its founding, offering routes into the technology, property, gaming, and finance industries.

Speaking last year about the project, Frimpong told Sky Sports: "Pathways is basically for the youth, for them just to have fun, you know, and forget about life for a bit and just have fun.

"But it's mainly about people that, even if work doesn't go your way or you just don't get a second chance, Pathways is here to give you that second chance and help you, whatever you want to be. It doesn't have to be football, you know, we're just here to help.

"And for me, I started this because when I was younger, it really hit me how people can just leave, like say for example you don't get accepted to go for a professional contract, just how they leave you. And for me, it really affected me because it's like if that was me, I wouldn't know what to do because I had no plan B. For me, it was football, football football."

Frimpong's work has been recognized with a nomination for this year's FIFPRO Merit Awards, with three winners set to be chosen from the group of 11 nominees. Those winners will each be given a $10,000 donation to help fund the initiative, which could be a huge boost for Pathways and the group behind it.

The categories are split among Player Activism, Player Impact, and Player Voice, allowing many different causes to shine and take center stage, including the Liverpool star.

The other nominees feature some memorable faces, including current Aston Villa star Joao Gomes and former Premier League ace Steven Mounie.

Other candidates include: Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Julio Pleguezuelo, Walmer Pacheco, Zecira Musovic, Christian Luyindama, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Ji So-yun, and Alex Chidiac.

The three winners will be announced next Thursday, November 19, with the Liverpool star looking for a huge boost if he is to win the award for his work.