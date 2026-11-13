Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has claimed that the Reds should "absolutely" offer a new contract to Alisson Becker, while the Brazilian's deal at Anfield is entering its final few months.

The 34-year-old has been a key part of the team on Merseyside ever since he joined from AS Roma back in 2018, quickly establishing himself as one of the very best shot-stopper in the Premier League, if not the entire world. That has seen Alisson make almost 350 appearances for the Reds, winning eight major honors with the club, along with 141 clean sheets and one memorable goal in his career.

While most of his original generation has since moved on from Liverpool, as the Brazilian and Virgil van Dijk remain among the last bastions of that era under Jurgen Klopp, there are decisions still to be made on the pair.

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While the ownership group, FSG, has often been reluctant to offer huge contracts to players in their thirties, an exception may well be made for two modern-day club legends.

Alisson has made it clear that he wishes to stay, having confirmed that his agent has already held early talks with Liverpool about a potential contract extension that could keep him on Merseyside beyond the end of the current season.

That has somewhat divided opinion among some fans, with the serial winner showing signs of top-level quality in games such as the win against Crystal Palace, however, there is also an acknowledgment that at some point the club will have to pick a moment to move on.

For former goalkeeper James, though, a new contract should be offered. Speaking to LiveFootballTickets, he said: "I would give him a new deal. I'm an Alisson fan, so there's a little bit of bias there.

"Whoever plays in goal for Liverpool has to be at their best. Ali at his best is the best goalkeeper in the world, so there's no question that you want the best version of him playing for Liverpool. I think there's an opportunity to keep Ali at the club. You don't have to go through all the issues of bedding someone new in, and you also get the opportunity to bring someone younger in.

"You can look around the world and find great goalkeepers. That's not a problem, but that comes with its own problems. So, Alisson signing a new contract and getting him back to his best? Absolutely."

It remains to be seen whether a firm offer will be made by Liverpool in the weeks and months ahead, but the discussions at this point suggest that it is at least a consideration that the club is willing to make.

The long-term concern around an extension for Alisson may surround the development of the players behind him in the pecking order. Giorgi Mamardashvili joined with the intention of being the eventual number one, but that possibility seems to be pushed back by a year each season.

Then there's Lucca Brughmans, who has a longer-term view on his place in the team at just 18 years old, but the on-loan shot-stopper may want to land more minutes after his recent breakthrough.

There is plenty of time for a final call to be made, but there will be plenty of debates in the Liverpool hierarchy about whether Alisson will stay or leave.