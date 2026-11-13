Rio Ngumoha has claimed that Mohamed Salah taught him a lot during their time together at Liverpool, with the Egyptian King helping the winger lay the foundations to progress through the senior team.

The England international impressed last season when he was handed an opportunity to feature regularly in the frontline, showing plenty of qualities to suggest that he has plenty of potential to progress in the future. This campaign has seen Ngumoha feature even more regularly, switching from the left to the right flank over time.

That change has seen the 18-year-old take his game to another level, with the club relying on him more often in the absence of Salah, who left in the summer after nine years at Anfield.

With the pace and skill to keep defenders guessing, Ngumoha has displayed the qualities to be the long-term solution on the right flank, which would see him be the natural successor to the legendary figure who occupied it before him.

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Having had that crossover between the experienced winner and the up-and-coming talent, Salah has done more than just score goals and win titles at Liverpool. The star may well have helped bring through Ngumoha to be the next one to win titles on the right.

Speaking to the official Liverpool website about the Egyptian international, the youngster explained exactly what he picked up from their time together. He said: "Mo taught me a lot. I think at the start, just watching him score all of his goals, all the records that he's broken, you learn a lot.

"Then you train, then you learn a lot. And when you speak to them – because I think also people forget that footballers are just normal people, they're human beings, so you can come and speak to them about anything – I think once you understand and recognize that, Mo is just really helpful.

"He taught me a lot of things on the pitch but also off the pitch, and I'll always thank him for that."

Liverpool will certainly be hoping that the work they put in together will help in the long run, with Ngumoha certainly showing signs that he could be one of the best in the world in the future.

The move from the left flank to the right is a slight surprise, however, considering how well the youngster played on the opposite side. However, so far, he has shown the ability to adapt to making moves on a new side look just as comfortable.

"I think it's difficult," Ngumoha admitted about how tough it can be to switch sides. "Like you said, I'm more used to playing on the left and this season I'm playing more on the right.

"I think the first couple of games I've been struggling. But the gaffer and all the coaching staff and all the players, they helped me a lot. Then when I went away with England as well, that really helped – I learnt a lot from all the wingers.

"Now I'm enjoying playing on the right as well because it's another toolset to be [able to] play on the left and the right. It's important in world football to be unpredictable and stuff. I'm enjoying myself right now."

With Andoni Iraola making it clear that he wanted wingers who could play on either side, Ngumoha has certainly made himself a useful asset to the manager by adapting to both wings. Now with a bright future ahead of him, it's up to Liverpool to give the forward a platform to thrive.