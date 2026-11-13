Leeds United star Tarik Muharemovic has admitted that he is looking forward to playing at Anfield as the defender continues to be linked with a potential transfer switch to Liverpool.

It follows an impressive start to life in Yorkshire with the Whites, ever since he moved to the Premier League from Sassuolo in the summer. At just 23 years old, the imposing center-back has begun to show signs he will be a quality option for the future in the back line, leading to several links.

For Liverpool, those rumors come at a time when there will be several considerations to make in the defense, as Andoni Iraola looks to build on a relatively positive start to his tenure.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez approaching the final months of their contract, and the loan for Ronald Araujo coming to an end by the close of the season, there are some key decisions to make on the future of the backline.

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There are several promising options to choose from, with Jeremy Jacquet already impressing, while Giovanni Leoni, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, and Mor Talla Ndiaye will all be looking to make their mark.

However, should Liverpool want a player with a mixture of potential and Premier League experience, Muharemovic's start to life in England certainly shows he is capable of ticking plenty of boxes. It's no surprise that the Reds are among those linked, as Gary Neville backed teams to make a move for the star last month.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "Muharemovic, he played a pass in the second half. Leeds fans won't like me for saying this, but there will be people after him.

"You see him on the ball. You saw the little thing he did? He's got something. You see someone drive at you. Good in the air. Good size about him. They've recruited well."

Since those links and that transfer prediction was made, Muharemovic himself has detailed his desire to play at Liverpool when he visits with Leeds United later this season.

Speaking to Arena Sport Slovenija, he was asked about his most anticipated match for the campaign and said: "Matches against Liverpool at Anfield. That’s also a dream of mine, to hear the fans singing in that stadium. So, I’ll choose that match.”

The Leeds star won't have to wait long after the November international break to achieve that dream, with Liverpool playing host to the Yorkshire outfit in mid-December, allowing him to get a first taste of that Anfield atmosphere.

Whether that taste will give him the desire to feature there more, perhaps as a Reds player in the future, remains to be seen. But it will allow the Merseyside outfit to see the potential target up close and in person ahead of a potential transfer.

Until then, Liverpool will continue to survey the market, looking for other stars who could help take Iraola's team to the very next level.