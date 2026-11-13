Lamine Camara has shown several flashes of brilliance since his transfer to Chelsea fell through, with the midfielder now drawing interest from Liverpool.

On summer deadline day, Camara appeared to be heading to Chelsea after reports indicated that the Blues finalized a $62 million deal with AS Monaco and a six-year agreement with the 22-year-old. Yet his move to Stamford Bridge ultimately fell throughwhen the Red and Whites opted to sell Folarin Balogun instead — only for that deal to break down on the one-yard line.

With Camara’s transfer collapse now a distant memory, it seems as though Liverpool is making a strong push to acquire his talents. According to IndyKaila, the Reds have agreed to personal terms with the Senegalese phenom — a major step in the right direction if the two sides are going to hammer out a deal.

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According to TalkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs, the Reds urged Camara to hold off on joining Chelsea because they would "show interest again” in 2027.

"I am told to say to the camp of Camara, ‘wait,’" Jacobs said shortly before the summer deadline closed. "To say to Monaco, ‘Wait.’ Because Liverpool don't want Lamine Camara. Now, they never explored it. Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club."

Since joining Monaco from Metz in July 2024, Camara has scored five goals and contributed 12 assists across all competitions. His 2026-27 Ligue 1 usage is of particular note, as he’s started all 10 of his side’s league matches while regularly serving as a 90-minute player.

Camara has additionally featured in the Europa Conference League, netting two goals in UEFA competition.

As Liverpool continues its search for a specialist holding midfielder, Camara stands as an enticing option with substantial experience.

He’s demonstrated strong ball-winning ability through his tackling and interceptions, while also possessing the technical quality to dictate play from deeper positions.

Speaking to reporters back in September, Camara didn’t rule out another transfer following his failed move to Chelsea.

“If another chance [to leave for a big club] doesn’t come up, it is because I threw in the towel or didn’t work hard enough,” he said at the time.

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“Football moves quickly, and maybe other chances will come. For now, I am focused on what I can bring and on the season at Monaco."

Reflecting on his “hectic” summer deadline day, Camara added: "It’s true that it was a hectic moment, but as you know, that is part of being a professional footballer. I tried to be professional and not think too much about it.

"Did I want to leave? That makes you think that I wasn’t living in the present with the team. There was the possibility I could leave. It didn't go through at the last minute, and that's part of football. I've turned the page and am focusing on the season.”