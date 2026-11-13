The January transfer window is drawing closer, and Liverpool have already secured their first mid-season acquisition.

The Reds confirmed back in September that they had struck a deal with Saint-Etienne to bring in Djylian N'Guessan. However, while the agreement is already in place, the 18-year-old will not officially complete his $5.6 million permanent switch to Anfield until the January window opens.

In the interim, N'Guessan has been spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Stade Brestois. His opportunities on the pitch, though, have been rather limited. The forward has featured in three substitute appearances for the club, accumulating just 28 minutes of action, while also sitting on the bench unused on five occasions.

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Notably, he has not featured since a four-minute cameo from the bench in a 5-1 triumph over Angers on Oct. 10. While his involvement for his loan side has been sparse of late, N'Guessan was at least back in competitive action on the international stage on Wednesday.

The forward got himself on the scoresheet for France Under-19s as they demolished Norway 6-0, nodding home a cross in the 69th minute for his nation's fifth goal before being substituted immediately afterward. The fixture marked his debut for his country at that level, although he did help France Under-20s claim fourth place at last year's World Cup — playing under former Liverpool winger Bernard Diomede.

Previously, he boasted an impressive scoring record for France U16S and U17S, netting 23 goals across 25 matches - including four during the 2025 European Under-17 Championship where they were runners-up to Portugal, with his displays securing him a place in the team of the tournament.

Liverpool are set to assess N'Guessan's circumstances in January, and given his restricted playing time in France, this could potentially impact the red-hot Will Wright back at Anfield. The 18-year-old has been in remarkable form for the Reds at youth level this campaign, finding the net 13 times in 12 appearances for the U21S across Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, alongside outings for the U19S in the UEFA Youth League - a tournament where he sits joint-top scorer with six goals following hat-tricks against LASK and Fenerbahce.

Such performances have drawn attention, with Wright earning his maiden international cap on Wednesday, appearing as a substitute in England U19S' 4-1 victory over Slovenia. The possibility of Wright stepping up to Andoni Iraola's senior squad has been discussed.

However, U21S boss Rob Page recently indicated that the forward could head out on loan in January to continue his progression. "He doesn't have to worry about [how far away he is from the first team]," Page remarked. "Just bring the best version of yourself every day in training, give absolutely everything in games as he does.

"The rest will take care of itself, whether it's something in January, whether it's keeping with us and the 21s, whether it's our first team, he cannot control it, but he can control a game day, and at the minute he's in a great place."

Given that a transfer to a senior division would represent a natural progression for Wright, N'Guessan could potentially step in as an immediate successor to the forward should Liverpool determine that his permanent career at Anfield ought to commence with his new parent club.

He possesses senior experience of his own, extending beyond his limited playing time during his current loan spell at Stade Brestois.

The attacker registered eight appearances for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 throughout the 2024/25 campaign, and featured a further five times across all competitions the subsequent season after their drop to the second tier - netting his maiden senior goal in a Coupe de France encounter with Quentigny.

However, it's evident that N'Guessan requires regular minutes on the pitch. And having witnessed Wright flourish for Liverpool's youth sides this term, a reciprocal arrangement could prove optimal for all concerned as Reds decision-makers consider what's most beneficial for both players' respective progression.