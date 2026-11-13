Departing Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has released a comprehensive statement, calling the chance to manage the club an "immense privilege."

After weeks of uncertainty, he was dismissed on Thursday, having presided over United's poorest opening to a campaign in four decades. The club finds itself languishing in the Premier League drop zone more than a quarter of the way through the season, having mustered just eight points from their opening 10 fixtures.

Mauricio Pochettino has subsequently been named as the 45-year-old's successor, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford, which was made official on Friday. Carrick has now released a 411-word statement expressing gratitude to the club's fanbase and reflecting on his honor at occupying the United technical area.

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He stated: "Dear United fans, I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love. There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful.

"With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It's different to anywhere else.

"Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values, and there are behaviors that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

"It's a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. This is what inspired me every single day. I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

"We've had some great times this year and moments we'll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

"I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies. I know we've not had the results lately, but you've shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way. That means more than a win or two. That's what makes you who you are. That's why I fell in love with this club all those years ago.

"A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I couldn't have asked for any more. I'm incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout.

"To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club. So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated. And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we've shared. I wish you all the very best for what's ahead.

"I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I'll always be proud to have played my part and I'll always want the very best for it.

"I'll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on. Michael."