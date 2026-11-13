Manchester United announced on Friday morning that Mauricio Pochettino would take over as the club's next first-team head coach, with the outgoing United States men's national team manager visibly moved during his media appearance.

Pochettino has confirmed his return to the Premier League after United's approach to the USMNT boss, which persuaded him to walk away from the international role. United dismissed Michael Carrick following a disappointing sequence of results, with Pochettino identified as the perfect successor despite holding a contract with the USMNT until 2030.

United and Pochettino reached a verbal agreement ahead of the USMNT's back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Haiti, though the deal was officially unveiled before Friday's pre-match press conference. Both Pochettino and U.S. Soccer delivered opening statements at the briefing, with the USMNT manager becoming visibly emotional on multiple occasions.

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Pochettino is renowned as an intensely passionate coach, which explains why his commitment and enthusiasm have won him countless admirers. While rejecting an opportunity at a club of United's stature would be virtually impossible, Pochettino emphasized that his choice to depart the USMNT program ranked amongst the most difficult decisions of his career.

"It's difficult for me to talk now because I am a very emotional guy," Pochettino said on Friday. "I think when we started to talk about the idea of becoming the head coach of this amazing country, we were very excited. And to share a project with a lot of belief. We were evolving together.

"That's why it makes it more difficult, this decision. A decision that in some part is a sad decision. In another part, we are professional, trying to find the next step. Try to make your dreams come true.

"I think the most important thing is what we left here. The moment that we share together. What we accomplished, put in place, all the standards that together we increased in that federation.

"I didn't prepare that speech; I'm talking with my heart. I want to say a big thank you... You were the persons that, when you say something, you respect."

Pochettino visibly struggled to compose himself as his voice began to tremble, prompting U.S. Soccer's JT Batson to offer a reassuring pat on the back.

It was evident that Pochettino holds the U.S. Soccer Federation in the highest regard, as he went on to reflect on their working relationship. "You never lie to us. The human being is in front of everything," he added.

"That's why it's a really difficult decision. We need to move forward. But a big thank you from my heart. You were always transparent, you always put in front the interest of the federation. But always try to build something together."

Pochettino once again became emotional, concluding: "We really enjoyed, we learned a lot from you all. I think it was one of the most difficult decisions in our career. Thank you, guys."

United would presumably have preferred Pochettino to travel to Manchester straight away to start preparing for his new position. However, the manager insisted he would see out the current international camp with the USMNT.

Pochettino confirmed he would depart once the two fixtures against Haiti were completed and remained open in his communication with United and U.S. Soccer.

"There was some contact, but we were very transparent," Pochettino said. "We had a meeting, I communicate to the players and the whole staff. I wanted to say thank you, as they were very supportive."