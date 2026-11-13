Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told Bayern Munich could be his ideal next destination as speculation continues over his future at Real Madrid.

Although he finds himself back in contention with England, Alexander-Arnold is struggling to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans at the Bernabeu.

The former Liverpool vice-captain has made just five starts for his club this season, while he has been left on the bench eight times in 16 games. What’s more, he now looks to have even more competition at right-back following the signing of Denzel Dumfries in the summer, with Fede Valverde currently being preferred by Mourinho.

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That has left Alexander-Arnold facing up to the prospect of dropping to third-choice for the position, and has led to more rumors over an exit from the Spanish capital.

A move back to Anfield has been touted, and has received the backing of a number of pundits, including former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey - although he feels there’s another obvious choice for the 28-year-old.

“Bayern Munich would be a good move for Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Heskey told Eldorado.

“The German league, the Bundesliga, is very competitive. He’d be at the biggest club there, and that would be amazing for him but I would love to see him back at Liverpool.”

Heskey added: “For all the negatives that we talk about him as a defender, the positives outweigh that, to be honest with you. What he gives you going the other way outweighs that massively.”

Although a move back to Liverpool has been touted, some pundits have suggested there might be no way back for Alexander-Arnold, given the way in which he left the club last year.

Having let his contract run down before announcing his departure before the end of the 2024/25 season, the right-back was loudly booed before he eventually brought an end to his spell at Anfield, and he given a frosty reception when he returned with his new club just a few months later.

That may limit his options for a potential return to the Premier League, with another destination also being ruled out by Heskey.

“Manchester United? No, I don’t think he’d ever do that,” Heskey said. “I think he’d rather just sit on the bench in Madrid and practice his Spanish if that was his only way out.”

Liverpool.com says: Alexander-Arnold is going to have make a decision soon if his time in Madrid continues the way it’s going at the moment. It’s hard to imagine him landing anywhere other than Liverpool if he is to move back to the Premier League, but Bayern does feel like it could be an option. We’ll wait and see how things play out.