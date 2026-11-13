Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Manchester United against Liverpool By (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Manchester United has announced that Mauricio Pochettino will arrive as their new head coach on 18 November, with the Argentine penning a contract through to 2029.

Pochettino takes over from Michael Carrick as the club's new manager and will oversee his maiden fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, 22 November, following the finalisation of his release terms with US Soccer.

The 54 year old had only recently signed a fresh contract to continue as head coach of the USA men's national team following the summer World Cup, but that extension contained a $10million (£7.4million) release clause, which proved appealing to United.

During an assessment of Carrick's tenure, United's hierarchy identified Pochettino as their primary candidate to succeed him, with the Argentine eager to finally assume control at Old Trafford.

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A United club statement confirmed: "Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men's head coach from 18 November.

"The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men's National Team.

"The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

"Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

"During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

"In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023.

"Most recently he led the U.S. Men's National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup."

Pochettino has previously been linked with the United position on several previous occasions, most notably in 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the post following an impressive stint as caretaker, and again in 2022 when Erik ten Hag edged out Pochettino in a two-horse race.