Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Hungary's open training session ahead of their Nations League fixture away to Georgia.

The Liverpool midfielder had been a serious doubt for the match, having been substituted off with a knee injury during the Reds' 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The 26 year old sustained the problem just before the half-time whistle at Selhurst Park, requiring treatment on the pitch. Nevertheless, he returned for the second half with his knee heavily strapped, before eventually being taken off in the 69th minute.

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Andoni Iraola had conceded that Szoboszlai might be forced to withdraw from the Hungary squad as a consequence of the injury following the Reds' win over the Eagles.

Despite this, Szoboszlai reported for international duty after undergoing assessment, with the Hungarian Football Federation confirming he would continue to work closely alongside medical personnel before a late call would be made regarding his availability during the November international break, reports the Liverpool Echo.

An official statement released on Tuesday read: "All the squad members arrived in Telki on Monday, but not everyone was able to participate in the first training session.

"Dominik Szoboszlai underwent tests in accordance with the protocol, and the national team's medical staff will do everything in the coming days to ensure that the team captain is available to the professional staff as soon as possible.

"However, a decision on his game will certainly only be made at the last minute."

Hungary held an open training session on Friday ahead of their penultimate Nations League fixture away at Georgia on Saturday.

Szoboszlai participated in the session alongside his team-mates, with his knee still heavily strapped.

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Video footage of the session was shared by Nemzeti Sport Online, showing the Hungary captain jogging around the pitch, stretching and completing various warm-up exercises, as well as striking a ball as part of a separate training drill.

Meanwhile, Blikk reported that while Szoboszlai was observed participating throughout the entire open training session, he was 'taking his time with everything' as Hungary continued to carefully manage his workload.

It remains to be seen how much he will feature against Georgia, or indeed in Hungary's final Nations League encounter at home to Northern Ireland.

However, by taking part in open training, Szoboszlai has seemingly given his nation a timely boost, as Liverpool continue to monitor the situation with considerable anxiety.