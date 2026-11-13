Everton icon Duncan Ferguson has admitted he tried to get Andy Robertson to Goodison Park before the defender signed for Liverpool. Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Ferguson also disclosed that he had ambitions to recruit Harry Maguire to Everton during his time at Hull City.

Robertson subsequently embarked on a trophy-laden stint at Liverpool following his departure from the Tigers, staying at Anfield until this past summer, while Maguire transferred to Leicester City before securing a move to Manchester United several years afterwards.

When questioned about Robertson approaching Sir Kenny Dalglish's Scotland appearance milestone, Ferguson commented: "Fantastic. What a wonderful player, isn't he?".

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"He was just top, and he was wonderful at Liverpool. Obviously they won everything, didn't they? And you were talking about Harry Kane earlier on, how Harry went round about the fences bit for his career, going on loan to wherever he went to, Leyton Orient or something, and Leicester City and a few other things.

"Most players have got to work really hard on their career. There's very few who are the best at a young age and continue it. I might be mistaken, but I'm pretty sure that Andy Robertson got released from Celtic when he was younger, and he went to Queen's Park."

"And then he went on to Dundee United, and he was at Dundee United and he started to kick on. And I wanted him at Everton, another one, right? And then he went to Hull City, and Harry Maguire and Robertson were at Hull.

"And I remember when their agent was walking through Finch Farm with one of our CEOs or whoever, and I was in my wee room doing my thing, and they shouted me out, 'Dunk.' And I come out, and it was the sporting director turning and saying, 'Oh, Dunk loves your clients, Maguire and Robertson, he wants them here.'"

"So I wanted Maguire and Robertson at Everton when they were at Hull, and they were getting a package for £12 million or something for the both of them."

Robertson, now with Tottenham, is due to return to Anfield in the Premier League for the first time in December, having already faced his former side in the Carabao Cup.

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And the defender wasn't shy about admitting how weird it felt to be back at the club he spent the vast majority of his career with, saying: "Yeah, it was strange. Obviously, I looked at the fixtures when they first came out, you look at Liverpool away, and it was December.

"I'm thinking I’m quite happy with that; I can get my feet under the table with Tottenham.

"But no, it was great, you know what I mean? In terms of the reception I got off the home fans. It was a long time there, and to go back and be in another color but still get that reception, it was nice."