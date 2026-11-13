Calls for Florian Wirtz to be dropped renewed as Liverpool performances branded 'unacceptable'

Danny Murphy feels Florian Wirtz still needs to offer Liverpool more, and believes Andoni Iraola could be forced into dropping him soon.

Wirtz has faced a lot of criticism over the past year or so, having struggled to find his way at Anfield following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. After another underwhelming start to this season, there were calls for him to be dropped by Iraola, most notably from Jamie Carragher.

There have been signs of an upturn in form recently though, with Wirtz making four goal contributions in his last four league games, including a goal and an assist against Crystal Palace last weekend.

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Former Reds midfielder Murphy though is still not convinced, and believes Liverpool needs even more out of Wirtz.

“Well, he’s technically very good, there’s no doubt about it,” Murphy told Wettbasis.com.

“And he can see a pass, and he’s creative on his best days, he makes things happen. Is he scoring and making enough goals to warrant his place? Not when you judge him on other number tens who play that role.

“It’s a difficult role, by the way, because at high-level football now it’s generally condensed centrally and the space is wide, whether it be fullbacks or wide players, the space is generally wide on a pitch, so he’s always playing in tight areas, and it’s not easy.

“But I think when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world, and you’re playing that role, you have to be a game-changer and a match-winner more regularly, and I think physically, he has found it really difficult to adapt to the Premier League.”

Murphy added: “I felt, like many Liverpool fans, that this second season after a summer away and also just understanding the Premier League after the first season, that we would see a big improvement, and we haven’t really, if I have to be brutally honest.

“I feel for him because I don’t see a player who’s not trying. I just see him being unable to adapt physically at times, and he’s trying to press, he’s trying to do the work without the ball, but it’s not really natural to him, and he’s not particularly strong. If you compare him and [Dominik] Szoboszlai in that role, the press and the intensity that Szoboszlai brings is very different.

“Ultimately that wouldn’t matter as much if he was winning games, and making things happen continually. Now, the question is, are his levels of performance acceptable enough to warrant a place? Well, no, in some ways they’re not, but I understand the manager giving him the platform and the time to let him try and progress into what we know he can be.”

Wirtz is currently away with Germany, where he will be aiming to continue his recent form before returning to Liverpool for the game against Manchester United on November 22. Murphy though has suggested that his place in the side should come under scrutiny ahead of that encounter.

“There comes a time where Liverpool’s results, and position in the league and where they are in the Champions League, is going to force the manager’s hand in terms of changing personnel, and that can be anybody. Not just Wirtz.

“I would say at the moment, the Liverpool supporters are kind of on the fence. There’s a lot of people who are still supporting him, but there are also a lot who are saying that it’s time for a change, especially in the bigger games like the City game and the Arsenal game.

“He actually does better in Europe, and that’s understandable, but we’re not seeing enough in the big games in the Prem, and the tight matches and the ones against high-quality opposition.”