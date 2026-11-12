Liverpool praised by international manager as youngster compared to ex-Man Utd and Man City star

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has praised Liverpool's use of Lewis Koumas this season, as the former striker discussed the forward's rise to the top with the Reds with a comparison to a Premier League icon.

It follows an impressive start to the campaign for the academy graduate, who has quickly made himself a reliable option for Andoni Iraola in the senior team.

Koumas spent the past two seasons on loan, having spells with Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Hull City before he made his return to Merseyside this summer with his eyes firmly fixed on a regular place in the Liverpool squad.

While he didn't exactly set the world alight in those loans, they have given the 21-year-old a foundation to build from. With rapid pace and a desire to inject intensity, the forward is the sort of player who Iraola loves to have in his team, and it's no surprise that he made that clear upon his arrival.

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So far, Koumas has been used sparingly. The Welsh international has largely been a rotation option for Alexander Isak in the centre-forward role, while he has also featured out wide in the Champions League and EFL Cup where necessary this season.

With one goal and one assist to his name, there is some hope that the academy graduate can add more output to his game, but the other things he brings to the team have proven useful so far. There will always be a desire for more, especially at a club like Liverpool, but managing a player and their expectations is key too.

That is something Wales boss Bellamy, who played for Liverpool between 2006 and 2007, has been discussing as he praised the Reds after calling Koumas up to his squad this month. "I like what Liverpool have done with him," the striker-turned-manager said in his press conference.

"They've exposed him but also known when to take him out as well. There's competition as he's at one of the top clubs in the world, but I like watching him."

"The thing with Koumy is he hits a lot of the markers," Bellamy added. "Intensity and sprint distance through the roof and when you look at a top player he has all the markers for that.

"I like him at nine and I love that intensity. I remember [Carlos] Tevez doing the same for me at Manchester City and players like Koumy inspire you. You see him going and you say, 'I've got to go, I've got to move as well.' It's got to be controlled, but his willingness excites you."

It perhaps shows the insight that Andoni Iraola has had when assessing the squad and making decisions on who he can rely on. With the intensity of a player like Koumas, the manager has been able to bring him in when required, while also understanding that he is playing more of a squad role overall.

Liverpool has had to be pragmatic after such a huge transfer spend, and the Welsh forward has benefited from the opportunity to shine. On top of that, he has shown why he deserves to be picked in the team moving forward.

While Liverpool and Wales will want to see more goals and assists in the future, the other side of the game he brings to the team can be just as valuable at times.