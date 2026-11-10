When every Liverpool contract expires as 9 players could leave next summer

As the end of 2026 approaches, there will be increasing focus on those players who are set to be out of contract next summer - and Liverpool has some big decisions to make over the coming months.

Nine players are currently due to leave Anfield at the end of the current season - that does include Ronald Araujo, who is on loan from Barcelona, and for whom Liverpool has the option to buy should it wish to do so.

Already, there are discussions taking place over whether some of those players will extend their stays, while Andoni Iraola has also made his feelings clear on one of the more high profile cases.

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Alisson Becker has publicly declared that he wants to sign a new contract, with the goalkeeper’s agent also confirming that talks are underway with Liverpool.

The Brazilian and Virgil van Dijk are the biggest names on the list of players who will be leaving next summer as things stand, which would mark the end of an era should two more of the mainstays from Jurgen Klopp’s time at the club depart.

It’s not just potential 2027 exits that Liverpool will be looking at though, with contracts running beyond that also coming into focus.

Alexis Mac Allister has already indicated that he wants a new deal, having expressed his disappointment at not being offered one after fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch put pen to paper on new agreements.

And Rio Ngumoha’s future is seen as a priority for returning sporting director Julian Ward, especially with speculation linking him to Bayern Munich bubbling up again in recent days.

With all that in mind, here is the current contract situation for every player currently at Anfield…

2027

Ronald Araujo (loan ends)

Alisson Becker

Virgil van Dijk

Joe Gomez

Kostas Tsimikas

Wataru Endo

Luke Chambers

Harvey Davies

Calvin Ramsay (on loan at St. Mirren)

2028

Alexis Mac Allister

Rio Ngumoha

Federico Chiesa

Vitezslav Jaros

Harvey Elliott (on loan at Valencia)

2029

Conor Bradley

Lewis Koumas

Freddie Woodman

2030

Florian Wirtz

Cody Gakpo

Milos Kerkez

Jeremie Frimpong

Trey Nyoni

James McConnell

Armin Pecsi (on loan at TSV Hartberg)

2031

Dominik Szoboszlai

Bradley Barcola

Alexander Isak

Hugo Ekitike

Jeremy Jacquet

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giovanni Leoni

Ifeanyi Ndukwe (on loan at Levante)

2032

Ryan Gravenberch

Victor Munoz