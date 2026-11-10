Dominik Szoboszlai injury update as Liverpool star stays with Hungary squad

Dominik Szoboszlai was substituted against Crystal Palace By 2026 Steve Bardens - AMA

Dominik Szoboszlai will stay with the Hungary national squad following medical assessments, despite concerns over his fitness after sustaining a knee injury during Liverpool's 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.

The midfielder required treatment shortly before the half-time whistle at Selhurst Park. Although he initially continued playing with the joint heavily strapped, he was eventually substituted in the 69th minute.

The Hungarian Football Federation announced on Monday that Szoboszlai would undergo a series of tests before any decision was reached regarding his participation during the upcoming international break.

In a subsequent statement released on Tuesday, they confirmed that while the 26-year-old remains a fitness concern, he will stay within the Hungary squad and continue to receive attention from medical personnel before a definitive decision is reached on his availability.

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The statement read: " Dominik Szoboszlai has undergone the required medical examinations. Following his knee sprain, the national team's medical staff will do everything possible over the coming days to ensure that the team captain is available to the coaching staff as soon as possible.

"However, a decision on his availability for the match will almost certainly only be made at the last minute."

Hungary travel to Georgia for their penultimate Nations League fixture on Saturday, before hosting Northern Ireland on Tuesday, 17th November. Szoboszlai himself indicated his availability for national duty through a social media post on Monday evening.

Posting several photographs of his arrival for international service, he captioned them: "Back in town".

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola had previously indicated his preference for Szoboszlai to withdraw from Hungary's squad during the international break due to the injury, while acknowledging the midfielder's strong desire to represent his nation.

"Dom definitely wasn't 100% in the second half," he said. "Let's see. The last thing we need now is to lose players in the international games.

"In the last international break we lost three very important players in Alex (Isak), Cody (Gakpo) and Dom. So now I'm praying – it's the last thing we need.

"I think Dom extended the knee a little bit. It was fine but not 100%. He has to be careful to see if he can play for the international team or not.

"I hope we are in a better place in two weeks. I know Dom will do everything to go as he loves to play for the national team, but he wasn't 100% when he finished the game.

"I suppose they will have to analyse, the medical staff, and see what it is. I know what I want, but I also have to understand the national teams.

"I'm sure that Dom, if he is fine he will want to go, but I'm not sure if he's going to be fine."